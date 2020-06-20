CADILLAC — Parenting during a pandemic is no joke.
Kids never came with manuals in the first place—there's always a bit of "figuring it out as you go."
But parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic has brought some unexpected changes.
The Cadillac News spoke to three local dads about what the pandemic has been like for them and their kids (moms weighed in, too).
ANTHONY SLAUGHTERHAWK
Anthony SlaughterHawk, 27, hasn't been a dad for very long, but it's been eventful.
Baby Gwendolyn had to go to DeVos Children's Hospital right after birth because she was having upper gastrointestinal problems after a long labor; Anthony followed shortly thereafter but Ellen SlaughterHawk had to stay behind due to preeclampsia.
"It just, it felt like every responsibility that I ever had before that didn't matter ... all I had to do is bring her home," Anthony said of his early days of fatherhood. He still thinks about Gwennie constantly.
"I'm like, 'hey, I wonder how Gwennie is doing?' I wonder this, I wonder that ... 'Should I call daycare? Nope, don't annoy them," he said. "I've become obsessed with her because of it."
When the pandemic temporarily closed down FourWinns, where SlaughterHawk is a marine engineer (he also has a photography side business), the uncertainty about work was stressful. He worked on building his side business and was starting to feel better.
"Then I got a phone call one morning. My mom passed from COVID in Virginia," said SlaughterHawk, who grew up in North Carolina and Virginia. It was two weeks before the family could receive SlaughterHawk's mother's personal belongings because it was all kept in quarantine.
There were some bright spots during the "Stay Home" order.
Both Ellen and Anthony Slaughterhawk have a background in education. They spent some of the two months working on Gwendolyn's verbal skills, Ellen said.
"It was a long roller-coaster two months," Anthony said.
JAMES BAKER
The Baker family did what a lot of families did—they got a puppy during the pandemic, a Bichon-Cavalier King Charles cross named Jax.
The kids had been asking for a dog, but James Baker, 34, who is disabled after a fall from a ladder at work, didn't feel like the could train a puppy on his own. Since he's at home during the day, it would have fallen on him to do the housebreaking.
With the kids being off from school, they could help.
Ashlie Baker, James's wife, is a nurse at the health department and has been working throughout the pandemic, so it was just James and the kids; daughter Camryn is 10 and son Lane is 6.
Thankfully the family lives in the country and has a playhouse and a trampoline.
"The biggest thing they want to do—even when it was like, March—was spray themselves with the hose," Baker said. Now that it's warmer, he lets them. "They'll spray the trampoline and themselves while they're jumping out at night. They'll be out there for hours. I don't know how they can stand the cold of it."
The kids say Baker is pretty much the same dad as he was before the pandemic.
"When they do go back to school, it is gonna be a big change for all of us, you know, but especially me during the day," he noted. "It's gonna be oddly quiet."
CHRIS KNIGHT
Chris Knight, 33, has been sharing custody of his two kids, Ethan and Hannah; his work schedule is irregular and his wife, Holly, does most of the childcare when it's their turn to parent the children; he's mostly stayed busy during the pandemic.
The Knights say it's been challenging.
"I'm trying to be a teacher, a parent and a provider for them," Chris Knight said.
Things have been easier since school ended, he said.
Still, the work of parenting continues.
"Teach them some responsibility about budgeting money, and how they want to spend their money wisely," Knight said.
But being a dad is "a wonderful thing," from the night they were born to looking at their faces now, Knight said. And you're constantly learning something new about them.
"They have their own minds," Knight said. "Each individual child is going to be totally different compared to another child."
While teaching the children from home. the Knights say they've learned more about the kids; before, there only insight into his learning style came from teachers.
Now, they see first-hand how he is "always tinkering with something" and learning how things work, Holly said.
"He wants to learn that knowledge," Chris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.