CADILLAC — By next week, all students around the Cadillac area will be back in the classroom.
For some it is a welcomed return while others might struggle with the transition back to the rigors of school, the earlier bedtimes and alarm clocks ringing in the morning. While that is likely true, it also likely is true that there is a lot of excitement and potentially nervousness for students across the Cadillac area related to returning to the classroom.
The excitement is self-explanatory but that nervousness could be related to many different things. Maybe the transition from elementary to middle school, middle school to junior high or junior high to high school has some students nervous. It also could be related to a student hoping they don’t run into a classmate who might have bullied them previously either face to face or via the internet.
The nervousness also could be related to embarrassment due to a compromising picture that was taken of a student and sent via text message or social media that is being circulated.
Whatever the reason, parents need to be aware of what is going on in their children’s lives and now that school has started or is about to start, it is wise to have conversations with them to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to their safety.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said parents are often naïve about what their children are doing on their smart devices. Many parents use texting, email, and phone calls because those are easy to trace and track, Elmore said. It can be done by looking at the bills as well as histories and apps also are available for parents to even track these. This is why children do not use them, Elmore said.
“Demand creates for secretive ways for communication and your children are using it. Several games and apps have hidden ways for children to communicate that delete when they exit the app,‘ he said. “Words With Friends, Musically, Draw It, and many more contain ways for children to hide communications. What is worse is that predators know it and exploit it.‘
Elmore also said parents are failing their children if they are not monitoring their children’s smart devices such as phones, tablets and computers. He said he checks rooms, devices and backpacks of his children and they know there is “no such thing as the Fourth Amendment protection‘ against unreasonable search and seizure.
“Our children know that we do it because we love and care for them and their futures,‘ he said.
When it comes to crimes involving children as both victims and defendants, Elmore said they typically include contributing to the delinquency of a minor, accosting a child for immoral purposes, child pornography, runaway enticement, using a computer to commit crimes and dissemination of sexually explicit material.
He said with the advent of new technology such as smartphones, tablets and the internet, gone are the days of children talking on the kitchen phone or the TV and radio being the gateway to the world.
“The No. 1 avenue for the world to get to our children are these devices. Two big challenges are that parents are less savvy and our children are on them all the time and often out of our sight,‘ he said.
He said it is important that parents not allow their children to use apps that permit secretive communication that you cannot monitor. He also said it is wise to set aside no device times or curfews. Not permitting your children to take devices into their rooms, especially at night is a good idea, according to Elmore.
It also is a wise thing for parents to talk to their children about responsible use and warn them of the danger out there that come to them on these devices. Elmore also said children need to understand nothing is “free‘ as many “free‘ apps and programs have terms or conditions that allow the sharing of certain data. Finally, teach children to not use location services that make their location available to others, he said.
“Be involved. The uncomfortableness of talking and checking their phones is better than the other consequences,‘ Elmore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.