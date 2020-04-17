CADILLAC — No one can argue parenting isn't a hard job.
For those who are lucky enough to be stay-at-home parents, it is a never-ending job that sometimes is thankless. For those who are juggling their professional and parenting lives, it always seems like a struggle to strike a balance between the two.
Regardless of a family's situation, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there hasn't been anything normal.
Homes are now offices, co-workers are only seen via online meetings and their new office mates are their family. On top of all the things going on in the world, parents also have to take the place of their child's teachers.
Lacey Kramer is one of these parents.
She is working from home and so is her husband. Like many traditional households, she is the one her daughter Emma, 5, and son Colin, 9, go to most.
When it comes to school and learning, Lacey admitted she was a little nervous about having to help her children. She said it wasn't so much Emma's work for kindergarten, but rather her son's more advanced work. Admittedly, she said she had to brush up on some of the fourth-grade math concepts he was learning.
"I was a little nervous because I'm still working full time from home right now. For kindergarten, I wasn't so worried," she said. "With fourth grade, there was a little concern. I had to go back and relearn some of the math with the fractions. I went on Google and called my brother who is a fifth-grade teacher to ask, 'How do you do this?'"
She also said the internet is a huge tool and without it, the job of helping her kids learn would be even harder than it is. Living in Boon, Lacey said her internet connection is not the best and at times can be slow. It, however, is still better than nothing. She also said she believes something will need to be done to help address the internet connectivity issues facing the Cadillac area once the pandemic is over.
"I don't know what we would do if we didn't have devices or the internet. I guess I would have to take on more of the role of teacher," she said. "We don't have high speed (internet). We have MiFi through Verizon. You can do work and stream things, but it gets bogged down depending on the time of day."
Although she has concerns about her children potentially being behind due to the home learning, she is not dwelling on that. She said she does believe both Emma and Colin are learning, but they also are not getting the same level of learning they would if they were still in school.
When things get too much, Lacey said that is when she will load up the kids and go to get some of the lunches Cadillac Area Public Schools and Chartwells are providing. It is not so much about getting the food as it is just to get away from the house. It also gives her a mental break.
"Those are the days I go and get the free lunches at the junior high. When you need to get out," she said. "There have been lots of fights but they are brother and sister," she said. "They know mom is working but they will come bust in. I will have a conference call and they come in guns blazing."
Before she was able to work from home, Lacey said it was a source of anxiety for her, but now that both she and her husband can work from home that has subsided. She also said she doesn't believe her children are scared as a result of the pandemic, but they sometimes don't understand what is going on.
"They have asked, 'Why can't we go to the movies or this restaurant?' We talk to them about the coronavirus and we say we can't because of the coronavirus," she said.
Although there is still lots of uncertainty, Lacey said she feels as safe as she can. She also said her family has adjusted to the "new normal."
As for the support her family is getting from the school, she doesn't have too many complaints.
"The teachers have been awesome. Colin got a letter from his teacher and we have Zoom meetings with Emma's class," she said. "The communication has been great."
