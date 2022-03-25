BIG RAPIDS — A 25-year-old Paris woman was injured early Thursday when she fell asleep while driving and collided with another vehicle.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 5:35 a.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to 19 Mile Road at Newcosta Avenue in Green Township for a report of a two-vehicle personal injury crash. Police said the investigation revealed the Paris woman fell asleep while driving southbound on Newcosta Avenue, ran a stop sign and collided with a 54-year-old Reed City man who was traveling eastbound on 19 Mile Road.

Police said the 25-year-old was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the male driver was not injured.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Alpha 1 and Big Rapids Fire and Rescue.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.