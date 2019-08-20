The eighth annual "Arts 'n Farts" block party on Park Street in Lake City was held Saturday under sunny skies and drew many neighbors and friends from the adjacent county park for the festive occasion. "Joey and the Dreamers" entertained the crowd from under the tent, along with other music artists during the day, and Park Streeter Mike Shields evoked memories of Hendrix with an electric national anthem performance. There was lots of food, fun and fellowship, as usual, as the Park Street group went all out to show the friendly rivals from Lincoln Street how to throw a "real" block party.
photos by Mike Dunn
