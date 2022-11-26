Working to stay relevant is a must and something successful businesses do and while that is not the only reason Caberfae Peaks Resort has stayed in business for more than 80 years, it’s a big part of it.
It is that focus on the future that has kept Caberfae Peaks relevant and historic as the first destination ski resort in Michigan history and one of the first in the country. Celebrating 75 years in 2012, making it the fourth oldest ski resort in the United States, it has been a touchstone for thousands of Midwest skiers spanning generations.
The sale of the resort to a private stock company in 1967 spurred a flurry of activity over the next few years. During the summer of 1967 two chair lifts went up and both were in operation in time for the Christmas week. The Number One chair replaced the double rope tow between the Number One and Number Four (Canyon) runs. Farther east, the Bo Buck chair gave skiers access to new terrain. Caberfae had entered the chair lift era.
In 1968, the Skyview cafeteria opened. With huge picture windows, a fireplace in the center, and complete food service the Skyview quickly became a popular meeting place. That was followed in 1969 by the opening of the Edelweiss Lodge, now the MacKenzie Lodge. This 31,000-square-foot hotel offered on-slope lodging in 36 rooms, a restaurant, a comfortable lounge and several meeting rooms.
With all this in place, Caberfae still was a major player in the ski industry. A 1971 postcard from the era shows a group of college students on spring break under a banner that says: “Caberfae — Where the boys and girls are.” This was a spin-off from the popular teen movie “Where the Boys Are” and Caberfae’s way of saying “We’re still the place to be.”
Through the late 1970s, Caberfae was an expansive operation. The ski area boasted a huge amount of terrain, but it was a far-flung operation. This made the extension of snowmaking to the outer boundaries a tough proposition. Many places at Caberfae were so far away from the resort’s base area that constructing chair lifts for them was cost-prohibitive. In 1975 an additional T-Bar, #6, was added to the service on West Ridge.
As the 1970s drew to a close, however, financial difficulties became a reality for the resort. A transition was in Caberfae’s future.
By the time the 1980s began, Caberfae was a failing operation. The stock company that owned the area was looking to either sell or close the area and bankruptcy loomed. Things look bleak for the dean of Michigan’s ski resorts.
That was until the Meyer Family of Cadillac, locals who had been skiing Caberfae since they were kids, bought the ski area. In addition to guiding Caberfae out of bankruptcy, they also set a course to reclaim the resort’s former glory.
“It was my dad and his brothers (Jack, Robert and Tim Meyer) and all three of them were involved in Crystal Mountain together and then all three got into Caberfae together,” Pete Meyer said. “After a couple of years, they separated so it is just Bob who is out of it. he’s the one that owns the Eldorado Golf Course and other stuff.”
Caberfae became Caberfae Peaks with the development and opening of South Peak in 1983, which was fully completed in 1986, and North Peak in 1992. A triple chair on South Peak and a quad chair on North Peak gave the resort an entry into its future. Today those peaks give Caberfae 490 feet of vertical and a commanding 360-degree vista of the Manistee National Forest from their summits.
Along with terrain development, in 1988 a land swap with the Forest Service gave the new owners control over the resort’s property. Due to this, a more realistic resort footprint was created and over time the rope tows and T-Bars were removed along with the outer reaches of the terrain they serviced, like North Ridge, West Ridge, Bull Nose and Tournament.
In 1991, the Shelter rope tow was replaced with a double chair and in 1992 another double replaced the old Instructors rope tow. This brought the chair lift total to five at the time.
While the outside operation was being transformed, so was the core skier service area. The result can be seen in today’s base area that includes a ticket office building and a rental building that opened in 1996, the Blackmer Day Lodge which debuted in 1999 as northern Michigan’s biggest day lodge, the refurbished 36-room MacKenzie Lodge hotel, and a swimming pool/hot tub in front of the MacKenzie.
The momentum has launched today’s Caberfae Peaks back into the spotlight as one of the state’s top ski areas. Skiers are now lured by a $99 season pass, lift ticket deals, weekly email blast deals, and Internet coupons on the resort’s state-of-the-art website.
Every year visitors see improvements, like the widening of Smiling Irishmen in 2011, a beginner run off the top of North Peak outside and the debut of Beattie’s Bar and Grill in the MacKenzie Lodge.
Snowmaking and grooming improvements were highlighted at Caberfae Peaks for the 2012-2013 season. Thirty-two additional energy-efficient snowmaking fan guns were added, with 22 of the new snow machines tower mounted on the Canyon, No. 1, Cruiser, Easy Street, Liberty and Charlie trails. To make that snow perfect to ski on, the resort added a Bombardier Snow Groomer to the existing grooming fleet.
For the 2013/2014 winter season, Caberfae opened the only backcountry skiing and riding in the Lower Peninsula. The area offers another five to seven more open runs, trees, glades, chutes and plenty of untracked powder spanning approximately 25 acres.
The backcountry terrain holds plenty of natural snow with its favorable Northeast exposure, protecting it from the sun and the prevailing winds. The out-of-bounds terrain can be accessed from the North Peak Quad Chair and is located to the east of North Peak. Start by heading down Smiling Irishmen and then you will see the backcountry signage/entrance on the right-hand side. But skiers need to take warning as there is no grooming, no snowmaking and no lift access.
For 2015-2016, Caberfae Peaks bolstered its snowmaking, gave the Blackmer Day Lodge a new color scheme and improved the table management program, and added new adult rental skis and new snowboard equipment rentals.
The big change for 2016/2017 was the addition of a brand new triple chairlift, The Vista, on North Peak. This replaced the old Club double chair and gives better access to North Peak for both novices and experts.
The upgrades for the 2017-2018 season continued to change the look and feel of the resort. The way into Caberfae was changed with an improved road that is 20% wider.
The first thing you’ll see will be the new balconies on the McKenzie hotel, the addition of timber trusses and a renovated exterior. Underfoot you’ll reap the benefits of increased snowmaking and the addition to the snow grooming fleet, a Prinoth BR 350 snow grooming vehicle.
On the slopes, Caberfae Peaks continues its tradition of making and grooming the best snow in the region. Snowmaking has been bolstered with the addition of four new SMI Super PoleCat snowmaking guns and nine new SMI PoleCat snowmaking towers. Added to this is over 1,000 feet of larger diameter snowmaking pipe on South Peak to allow for better flow, less friction loss, and a higher PSI. What this means is that Caberfae Peaks will be able to produce more great snow in record time.
Better snow and more of it will benefit skiers and boarders of all levels, but novices will find themselves in the spotlight. That’s because a newly renovated learn-to-ski beginner area includes the brand new Green Mountain Flying Carpet Lift.
The carpet lift, similar to a conveyor, will run alongside a gradually more gently graded slope. This new lift and area are sure to be popular for first-timers and families.
Alpine enthusiasts are not the only ones who will be cashing in on the fun. Cross-country skiers will enjoy the brand new cross-country ski rental equipment from Rossignol. Nordic skiers will be able to rent XC equipment at the Peaks and access 15 km of groomed trails right from the resort.
With all of this happening on the slopes, perhaps the most dramatic improvements are in the base area. The parking lot will feature 200 additional parking spaces that have been resurfaced with recycled asphalt millings. The skier drop-off area has been revamped. Plus, the area between the MacKenzie Lodge and the Blackmer Lodge has been reimagined for pedestrians with contoured landscaping, concrete sidewalks, and expanded gathering spots.
Moving into the 2021-2022 season some projects that have been in the making are coming to fruition.
A new ski trail was cut to North Peak. The run flowed skiers right from Smiling Irishman, accessible from the North Peak Quad and the Vista Triple chair. Caberfae also planted 65 Norway Spruce along the trail to keep skiers from inadvertently entering the backcountry. The new trail is designated a green run and will be groomed nightly. Caberfae historians will tell you that this is the old “Bo Buck” run from long ago. The new trail runs out near the Shelter lift now but a new Triple chair is replacing it this next season.
Caberfae added snowmaking infrastructure to the new trail; water, power and nine snowmaking guns that will get the terrain open as early as possible. Caberfae also purchased 10 SMI Super PoleCat snowmaking guns to replace those moved to the new trail.
The Skyview Day Lodge underwent extensive updates last summer, enabling skiers and riders to stay warm and dry while eating picnic/crockpot lunches between runs. The Skyview Lodge, built in 1962, is a special building at Caberfae Peaks and the management went out of their way to save and restore the structure. Find it on the hill overlooking the parking lot, left of the Shelter run and rental building. In the hotel, you will find new carpeting in all 36 rooms and Beatie’s Bar and Grill. Lastly, the resort added additional seasonal lockers for rent.
Caberfae Peaks is quietly developing a third peak, dubbed “East Peak” which is skiers right off North Peak. The installation of a new triple chair is in operation for the 2022-2023 season. The new chair will rise from the bottom of Shelter and offload in a built-up area to the right of Smiling Irishman. The new lift will service a widened Smiling Irishman, Shelter, the new run described earlier, and the backcountry area. The anticipated vertical drop of East Peak is “around 400 ft.”
Looking even further into the future, there is a plan to build a “backcountry lift” that will service a fourth peak that has not been built out yet.
These changes have given the resort a new identity and attitude, something that surprises skiers returning to Caberfae after a several-year hiatus and delights skiers visiting the resort for the first time. The original Michigan destination ski resort is better than ever.
“I think it is important to have something for everyone. Everybody can ski, so we have a nice mix,” Pete Meyer said. “We have about a third of the total runs that are green, a third that is blue and a third that are black runs.”
Having a little something for everyone also meant being the first resort to allow snowboarding in Michigan and one of the first in the country, according to Pete Meyer. He said some ski resorts were reluctant to allow snowboarding because of insurance and the uncertainty if they would be covered. Caberfae, however, had insurance that would cover it.
Pete Meyer said he believed when snowboarding was first allowed at the resort and still does today that it appeals to a whole different market than skiing, which widens and broadens the demographics that come to the resort.
It was a similar story when it came to the incorporation of helmets for skiers and snowboarders.
“I think we were out on the forefront on helmets because they were much more commonplace out West or East before they became common in the Midwest,” he said. “(Getting a helmet) was an add-on to a ski rental but just in the last couple of years, we included a helmet as part of every rental. I think it’s important to do that and not all resorts do that.”
He said he has been talking with other Michigan resorts to see if they can make helmets a standard part of rentals. He said it is a hard transition for older skiers who maybe didn’t learn with a helmet or grew up without them, but the new generation doesn’t know any different because they have grown up with them.
As for the future, Pete Meyer said the focus will remain on expanding the resort’s ski terrain and it remains the focus for the foreseeable future. The ultimate goal is to continue to add to the resort and more or less than means adding runs to give Caberfae’s guests more varietyWhen it comes to what guests of the resort take away when they are leaving, Pete Meyer said he hopes they had fun but more than that he hopes they feel they got their money’s worth.
“I want them to come back. You know, we want them to have a good experience, we want them to return and we want to bring people with them,” he said. “You know to help grow the sport and the industry and give them an enjoyable experience at an affordable price.”
