LAKE CITY — The October ribbon-cutting ceremony on the porch of the newly-constructed three-bedroom house with a full basement at the intersection of Russell and Pine Streets in Lake City is the tangible fruit of a partnership started last year between Friends Ministry and the Community Hope program based out of the Lake City Christian Reformed Church.
Jennifer Pugh, Executive Director of Community Hope, and Mark Mortenson, Director of Friends, officially cut through the ribbon while the Morales family, who will be moving into their new home this week, and members of the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce looked on happily along with members of the board of Community Hope and Friends and the Morales’ family pastor, Rev. Will Markham. Some of the Morales’ children’s teachers from Lake City also attended the exciting afternoon ceremony.
“We’re just thrilled to be able to see this family get a home of their own,‘ said Jennifer, whose husband Mical, the pastor of the Lake City CRC, prayed a blessing over the house and on behalf of Travis and Julie Morales and their four school-age children.
“They’ll be able to put their roots down in the community as homeowners and their children will be able to walk to school now instead of busing in from Merritt (where the Morales family was living) on school days.‘
Mortenson acknowledged “a lot of different hands‘ that were involved with making the new house a reality for the Morales family.
“So many people in many different capacities came together to make this happen today,‘ Mortenson said to those who attended the ceremony. “We want to thank all the volunteers whose hearts were in the right place and wanted to bless the community and bless this family. It’s very gratifying to see the end result and for this wonderful family to be able to move into this home knowing it’s theirs.‘
Pugh and Mortenson both noted the house at 208 E. Russell St. is “just the beginning‘ of the partnership between Community Hope and Friends Ministry in terms of providing affordable housing to those local families in Missaukee County which pass a thorough screening process and are willing to commit to continued help through “Open Table‘ with everything from budgeting to home maintenance.
The process started in December when Friends Housing, a division of Friends Ministry which was formed after Habitat for Humanity left the county and requested Friends to take over for them, purchased the vacant house at Russell and Pine. The old house on the site was torn down and the new three-bedroom house constructed over the summer. Many volunteers, including Kurt Bisballe, who used his equipment to tear the house down and cleared away the wreckage with other volunteers, offered their time and services along the way.
The Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization provided beds for the two young Morales boys, complete with Super Hero blankets, and the Mothers of Preschools (MOPS) group filled the fridge and kitchen cabinets with food.
Gerard Winkle, a Lake City resident and longtime CEO of VanDrie Furniture stores in Cadillac and Houghton Lake who serves on the Community Hope board, said at the start of the process that the Russell Street home “is part of a larger vision for addressing the blight issue and provide affordable housing in Lake City and other places in the county at the same time.‘
For their part, the Morales family is naturally thrilled to be moving into their own home.
“It’s very exciting; we’ve always wanted to own our home,‘ said Julie, a full-time homemaker who does contract work on the side cleaning offices.
“We were so thrilled when we learned we were the family chosen for the home. The neat thing is they have you involved in the whole process from the start so it’s more than just a home, it’s something very personal for all of us. You meet with a group of community members and they help you with budgeting and life plans and keeping the kids’ education on track, very practical things that are part of everyday life.‘
Travis is a hydraulic supervisor in Grayling but does welding on the side and works at Merritt Speedway during the summer, all to help support his family.
“We’re super excited,‘ he said. “It’s still not real. We feel very blessed and very grateful to the Lord for opening this door for us. We’re so thrilled to be back living in Lake City.‘
The Morales family had rented three different houses over the years, most recently in Merritt for the past two years.
“Now we’ll never have to move again,‘ Julie said, a huge smile on her face.
The Morales children, 13-year-old Kalli, 11-year-old Isabella, 9-year-old Roman, and 7-year-old Jonathan, are also thrilled to pieces about the new home.
“I’ve never had a room of my own before,‘ said Kalli, a ninth-grader. “It’ll be so nice to have my own space.‘
“It’s awesome; it doesn’t even seem real,‘ said Isabella, a fourth-grader. “It’s great to be living back in Lake City again.‘
Roman, a second-grader, said “just the whole house‘ when asked what he liked best about moving in.
And Jonathan, a first-grader, said the best part for him was not having to get up so early to go to school.
