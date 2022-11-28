The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has been a partner of the Missaukee and Wexford Conservation Districts for over 70 years. NRCS also works with other key partners such as the American Bird Conservancy to provide additional planning assistance and potential funding pools to offset landowner costs. NRCS is the only federal agency that provides on-site technical assistance to private landowners interested in conserving and enhancing the natural resources on their property.
In addition to services such as technical assistance services, the NRCS also administers competitive financial assistance programs, which are allocated by Congress through the U.S. Farm Bill. The programs aim to address a wide variety of environmental problems or resource concerns, on private land. Eligible agricultural producers and owners of productive forestland may be eligible for these programs. Historically underserved producers (limited resource farmers, beginning farmers, socially disadvantaged producers, and Veteran farmers) may be eligible for payments that are based on 90% of the estimated incurred eligible costs.
Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP)
A widely utilized NRCS program is the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). The (EQIP) program aids agricultural producers to address natural resource concerns. The environmental benefits include improved water/air quality, conserved ground/surface water, reduced soil erosion, sedimentation, energy conservation, improved habitats and created wildlife habitat.
Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP)
Through RCPP-EQIP, NRCS and partners will help with projects that benefit wildlife, particularly the Golden-Winged and Kirkland’s warbler. These forest dependent birds are in decline or low in numbers and benefit from the creation or improvement of forest habitat. Property owners with areas of alder growing along wetlands or jack pine have the best opportunities to create young forest habitat. The creation of forest openings within those stands provides excellent habitat for a diverse mix of wildlife. The RCPP project is built through the efforts of many Great Lakes partners for conservation. The goals are to increase the quantity and improve the quality of young forests.
Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP)
The Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) is also for working lands, be it agricultural or forested land. The program is designed to help landowners build on their existing conservation efforts by bringing their entire operation up to a high conservation standard. Landowners who are interested in committing to this high standard can enter a five-year contract, with the option to renew for another five years. The contracts provide landowners with an annual payment, as well as cost-share reimbursement for “enhancement” conservation practices.
Applying for NRCS programs requires a NRCS approved conservation plan. A conservation plan is the result of on-site inventory and evaluation of resources on the farm. A NRCS staff member will walk the property with the landowner and work with them to develop a plan of action that solves environmental issues that should be addressed. Applications for NRCS programs are accepted on a continuous basis. However, NRCS establishes application “cut-off” or submission deadline dates for evaluation and ranking of eligible applications for funding periods.
To get started, contact your District Conservation at your local NRCS office at (231)-775-7681 ext. 3.
Jeff Fewless is the USDA-NRCS District Conservationist working with the Wexford and Missaukee Conservation Districts and landowners. You can reach him at (231) 775-7681, ext. 3, or jeff.fewless@usda.gov The USDA is an equal opportunity employer, provider, and lender.
