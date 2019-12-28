Passenger arrested on drug charges

CADILLAC — A Cadillac man who was a passenger in a car pulled over by Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper has been arrested on drug charges.
In a news release, MSP said Russell Lee Whaley, 47, of Cadillac, was a passenger in a vehicle that a trooper pulled over on Boon Road in Haring Township for an equipment violation. The driver, a 50-year-old Cadillac woman, consented to a search of the vehicle. The search revealed that Whaley had methamphetamine and a single Adderall pill in his possession.
The driver also had prescription drugs. However, she had a prescription for those drugs and Whaley did not have a prescription for the Adderall, said Lt. Derrick Carroll, the public information officer for MSP's Seventh District Headquarters. Troopers can access a database to check whether someone has a prescription for the drugs in their possession.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Whaley was arraigned this week in the 84th District Court in Wexford County one count possession of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 10 years and/or $15,000; second or subsequent offense notice, a felony punishable by 20 years and/or $30,000; one count possession of controlled substance – analogues, a felony punishable by two years and/or $2,000; second or subsequent offense notice, a felony punishable by four years and/or $4,000.
