CADILLAC — After pushing through a global pandemic, a family loss and a search for a new home, Kaycie Ramsey has made the decision to sell her downtown storefront, Your Sister’s Closet.
About a year ago, one of the store’s regulars had come by to shop, and after striking up conversation, Ramsey jokingly mentioned that if someone were to walk in and offer the right price, she’d sell. The regular said if Ramsey was serious then she should give her a call. It was a brief exchange, but it was enough to plant the seed.
The more Ramsey thought it over, the more she had convinced herself it was the right move. After muscling through the COVID-19 pandemic as a business owner, and as a member of the community, Ramsey had become exhausted.
“I mean, I think every business owner was contemplating things during the whole year of 2020, and then 2021, we were thriving, I mean, we had decent sales, and we had, you know, our regulars coming back, our locals coming back, which was awesome,” she said. “And people were doing really, really well, but unfortunately, in my own personal life, I kept getting knocked down.”
At the start of 2021, Ramsey and her son had to start over and look for a new place to live after their landlord made the choice to sell their building. In the midst of searching for a new residence, her son had surgery and her car had completely shut down.
Once they had settled into a home outside of town, Ramsey lost the ability to walk to her business, and she was forced to purchase a used car. On top of it all, she has also been struggling with the loss of her sister, who passed away in 2019.
“I finally kind of went, something has to give. For my own mental health, something has to give, and for the last three years, I have been kind of in that survival mode, you know, I don’t have the support,” she said. “And my person, which was my sister, who helped me a lot in this store, she was the first person I called when I was going to buy it.”
The pair had made plans to someday start their own business where Ramsey would handle the clothing and her sister would refurbish furniture; however, she passed before their dream could be realized. Ramsey has many happy memories of her sister’s visits from Detroit, particularly around Christmas time. She said it became almost too painful to keep going without her.
“So she would come up the day after Thanksgiving and help me decorate, and we would make a night of it,” she said. “We would be here until midnight, you know, listening to music and decorating, and, you know, I don’t have that anymore, and I am like, this is crazy, you know, this, I can’t do this anymore.”
Needing the opportunity to truly grieve this loss became Ramsey’s deciding factor in selling the business, along with wanting to dedicate more of her time to suicide awareness nonprofit, Tears From Daniel.
“I want to be able to devote more time to that to be able to get a center open here in town, because we desperately need it right now, especially with everything going on with the high school, and I’ve always had the mindset, you don’t ever want to do a bunch of different stuff,” she said. “It’s kind of like having a restaurant. You don’t want to have four pages of menu, you just want to have one menu with say 10 entrees and do those 10 entrees really, really well.”
So far, Ramsey has had six different people reach out with offers for Your Sister’s Closet, but there’s only one who she has deemed a worthy contender. If everything goes well, she’s hoping to be sold this month, but she’s still accepting offers from interested parties.
Even after a bid is accepted, Ramsey said she plans to stick around for a few months to work in the store and assist the new owner with the transition.
“I’ve been telling everybody, you know, with the sale, it also includes me for 60 to 90 days, however long you want me, for that transition to go,” she said. “So I would be coming in, working and helping them figure stuff out, and, you know, find their own groove, so to speak.”
Despite the recent pitfalls in her personal life, Ramsey said her time spent at Your Sister’s Closet has been memorable. One of her favorite things about owning the store was helping curvy and plus sized women who came in to shop. Being a plus sized woman herself, she had experienced the frustration that can come with trying to find a sense of a style in a world where fashion isn’t catered to curvier bodies.
Another reminiscence that Ramsey has held on to is helping teens and young women find formal gowns for their dances and events over the years.
“I have one young lady that, she came in her freshman year, and I’ve sold her every dress for her important dances, and when she had her senior year ... I’m like, this is the last dress I’m going to sell you,” she said.
A few things Ramsey would like to see change with new ownership is the introduction of wedding dresses and men’s clothing to the store.
The sale is still in the works, but Ramsey said she won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, and Your Sister’s Closet will be fully operational the whole way through.
