Past due water bills up in the city

CADILLAC — There are always some folks in Cadillac who are behind on their water bills.
Last year around this time, 102 accounts owed $16,214.74 in delinquent water bills. Of that, 23 had their water shut off, though most of those accounts, 20, made arrangments to get their water back, according to Jeff Dietlin, director of utilities for the city of Cadillac.
"Delinquent" accounts "are usually accounts that are three or more months behind," Dietlin explained.
This summer, there are more than 20 additional delinquent accounts compared to last year.
Across 130 accounts, the city is short $27,647.97. The average amount owed is $212.27.
Dietlin wouldn't speculate on whether the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact has caused people to all behind on their water bills.
But he said the executive orders that have banned shut-offs do impact the city.
It will be months before the city will be allowed to shut off water due to non-payment.
Not being able to shut off water takes away the city's primary tool to get payment, Dietlin said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order that prohibits public utilities from shutting off water services due to nonpayment, 2020-144, is effective until December 31, 2020.
Dietlin said both residential and commercial accounts have fallen delinquent and that previously, past due amounts were rolled into taxes.
