CADILLAC — Twenty years ago Michael Horlocker was working at the GM Pontiac Assembly Plant, where he and a colleague were developing a touchscreen for an inspection station. And then — someone interrupted them — something was “happening” in New York City.
They rushed to the cafeteria to watch the news on a large screen TV.
“As we watched, we were struck with horror as a second plane crashed into the second tower,” Horlocker said. “We knew at that moment that this was no freak accident, but that our nation was under attack.”
What Horlocker remembers about the aftermath of 9/11 was how as a nation we vowed to never forget ... “the brave first responders who rushed toward danger ... the passengers of United flight 93 who fought terrorists as they sacrificed their own lives; the widows and widowers, the children left without parents ... we vowed never to forget,” he said.
On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack, Horlocker is making good on that vow.
“Looking back 20 years ago,” he said, “I had a career in the automobile industry. All I was thinking about was how to advance.”
Horlocker did reach his career goals in the auto industry. But in 2010 he received a Master of Divinity degree and answered the call to ordained ministry. He became the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in January 2020.
“What’s important to me right now is to bring people together,” he said. “I’m trying to get back that sense of unity we had on Sept. 12, when the country had never been so united and wanted the common good of others. We have lost that. But I really believe that we as a country vowed to never forget. What better way to remember than to come together for prayer, to hear the bells toll and to be together.”
On Saturday, the First Presbyterian Church will commemorate the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. The public is invited to gather on the front lawn of the church for any or all four times the bells will toll, once for each time the terrorists struck our nation: 8:46 a.m.; 9:03 a.m.; 9:37 a.m.; and 10:03 a.m.
The sanctuary will be open for those who want to light candles and have private prayer time.
“I want to encourage everyone to pause for a moment to honor the lives that were lost, those who perished on September 11, 2001,” he said. “I think a great way to bring people together is through prayer and faith, something that is bigger than ourselves.”
