On Easter Sunday, the biggest church day of the year, sanctuaries will be empty for the first time in American history. But area clergy aren't stymied by closed doors - they have found ways to take the Easter message of hope and renewal out to the people.
LAKE CITY - Gretchen and Walt Whitmer did a double-take when they saw some local photos on Facebook recently. The retired Cadillac educators couldn't get over it ... pictures of a Catholic priest walking the streets of Lake City while praying with altar boys and seminarians - all wearing long black robes. It was quite a sight.
"They are walking through town and blessing homes and praying for our town to be safe," Gretchen said. "We are Lutherans. But the fact that here's a guy absolutely out there sharing his faith, professing that we have hope through Jesus Christ - to me, this was historical."
Gretchen called St. Stephen Catholic Church and asked The Rev. Christopher Jarvis to bless their home on Lake Missaukee.
"He's coming out today," she said. "He's bringing the cross. It's bringing me comfort."
"The whole idea is to give people hope," Jarvis said. "We are praying the Rosary while we are walking, it's the Bible on beads. We are praying for the people, interceding for them while meditating on scripture and Christ's life ... we can have courage through fearful times and trials. Christ the King, he has overcome all of this. He died and rose from the dead. That gives us great hope."
With churches on lockdown during Lent and the Easter season, area clergy are taking Jesus to the people because "the church isn't just bricks and mortar."
Fear Not
Every day, Pastor Will Markham takes a long walk and thinks of ways to get his congregation through this trying time. Since they can't be together for worship and Bible studies, the church has been live streaming events. Markham also posts daily video shorts on the Revival Center Facebook page to offer encouragement and hope.
"I guess through all of this I've been carrying this simple thought, that what the enemy meant for evil, God wants to use for good," he said. "Ultimately, good prevails. A lot of people are very afraid, there are negative reports ... I just feel there is a spirit of fear working and I encourage people to stand on that verse; 'For God has not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.' 2 Timothy 1:7."
At 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday, the Revival Center is hosting a drive-in worship service. The worship team will minister from a flat-bed truck to congregants in their cars, windows up. They can tune into the message of the risen Christ on their car radios.
Praying for Cadillac
The Cadillac Area Ministerial Association, made up of almost a dozen local clergy members, took Jesus to the streets during a Palm Sunday prayer car ride. Ninety volunteers in 42 cars drove all around Cadillac, stopping to pray at the hospital, in school parking lots and churches.
"We are proclaiming that Jesus is Lord over Cadillac," read their flier.
"Our joy won't come from worshipping in a crowded room but from the news of the women who saw the empty tomb," said Judy Coffey, CAMA secretary. "Our joy comes from the disciples who ran with haste to see, who heard that Christ is risen."
We are going to get through this
"People really want to be in their churches," said the Rev. Michael Janowski of St. Ann Catholic Church. "We've been streaming our masses, it's a little awkward standing there making believe there's a congregation, but people are watching ... The church is the people of God ... Jesus comes to be with us where we are. The Easter message of salvation that we received 2020 years ago, nothing is ever going to take that away from us whether we can gather in churches or not. We will get through our own Good Friday experience. There is darkness and fear. But God died for us ... he died and has risen. There is nothing to fear. We are going to get through this."
New reverend meets his congregation online
In January, The Rev. Mike Horlocker and his family moved to Cadillac to meet his new congregation at The First Presbyterian Church. Since then he's been using online resources like Zoom, Facebook and online streaming to meet and minister to church elders and members.
"I've been told it's very helpful," he said. "I've been doing mid-week Lenten prayer services and Sunday school lessons online. It does provide some spiritual care during all of this. The first Easter, when Mary encountered Jesus, there was a lot of fear and believers stayed home out of fear of being persecuted. People stayed home until Pentecost, when the Holy Spirit came, that's when people went out into the streets again. I believe there is good news for all of us staying home. We may be alone at Easter but we will have one heck of an Easter service when we can gather again in the sanctuary."
