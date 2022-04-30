CADILLAC — Cadillac may have lost its former director United Way, former downtown business owner and a volunteer on many events and projects when Pat Goggin died Friday. But the imprint Goggin left on Cadillac will always be felt.
Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins, who awarded Goggin the key to the city in a special surprise ceremony on Thanksgiving morning, said it was a loss for the community.
“The thing I keep coming back to is I’m not ready to live in a world without Pat Goggin. There are probably a lot of people who feel that way,” Filkin said. “But he will always be with us in spirit, the impact he has had on the community will keep his story alive in Cadillac.”
Goggin died Friday. He retired as the Director of the United Way of Wexford and Missaukee counties in September. He and his wife, Sally, moved to Cadillac in 1995 from Midland and owned and operated Possibilities for Your Home in downtown Cadillac. In 2007 he was given the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Community award.
Besides United Way, Pat Goggin was involved with First Night Cadillac, the Cadillac Symphony Orchestra and the Cadillac Festival of the Arts. He was also a driving force in the Cadillac Area YMCA’s Dancing with the Y Stars.
Mike Filkins, who worked with Goggin on the Cadillac Arts council as well as many other projects, remember Goggin as a person who know how to connect with people.
“To me, Pat was glue. He brought the right people into the room when they needed to have a conversation. If (Goggin) was working on a project, he knew the right people to connect,” Mike Filkins said. “He talked to everybody, he knew people’s stories, he knew their skillsets. When Pat worked on a project, he knew all the right people for the project because he had conversations with them ... he was the glue who brought meaningful and lasting change.”
One way Goggin was able to make those connections with so many people was through his sense of humor.
“Pat was all about bringing joy,” Filkins said.
Mike Filkins met Pat through the Goggin children taking band at Cadillac Area Public Schools. Filkins would bring the drum line and color guard to Camp Torenta on Lake Mitchell for a long weekend. Pat and Sally Goggin lived across the cove from Camp Torenta.
“One night we would have a big bonfire and the kids would tell stories and do skits and Pat snuck over in the dark on his boat with a canon. He called me on my phone and told me I have five seconds to cover my ears. He set that canon off and it was loud. It actually became a tradition for a number of years.”
Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins remembered Goggins infectious personality. “He always made people feel welcome, whether it was his party or not. He was just always a joy to be around.”
Filkins, who awarded Goggin the key to the city on Thanksgiving morning, said Goggin had a love for Cadillac and would do what needed to be done for the city.
“I think a lot of people are volunteering in the community today because of Pat.”
