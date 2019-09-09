CADILLAC — Eleven miles of extra trails means a little extra paperwork.
“It’s more appealing, it’s more desirable, it’s more fun,‘ said Michele Andrews, a board member of the Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association (NMMBA). The mountain bike association are proponents of a proposal to add multi-user trails to the Cadillac Pathway.
The trails at the Pathways were built 40 years ago with cross-country skiers in mind, and as such, go straight up and down hills, which makes the trails prone to erosion.
Now the NMMBA is proposing to add 11 miles of trails, more suitable to mountain bikers and other users, at the Pathway. Doing so will cost about $400,000, and the group is hoping for Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) grants to pay for it.
That’s where Missaukee County comes in.
Amending the county’s recreational plan to include improvements to the Pathway — which crosses from Missaukee County into Wexford County — could help the region win DNR grants.
The county’s recreation plan was last done in 2017, and normally the plans last for five years.
But the DNR wants counties to have approved recreation plans on file.
Tomorrow, Missaukee County commissioners will hold a public hearing for amendments to the county’s recreational plan.
Linda Hartshorne-Shafer, the county’s emergency management and planning director, has been working on changes to the document.
In the goals and objectives section, Hartshorne-Shafer has added “generalized trail projects and development, as well as coordination between government entities and local partner organizations,‘ she told the Cadillac News via email.
The Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau asked Missaukee County to amend its recreation plan to include updates at the Pathway; Wexford County has already updated theirs.
But it’s Missaukee County’s update that will be critical, because Missaukee County has gone longer without recreation grants from the DNR — its last one was in 1994.
NMMBA anticipates other sources of funding, including their own efforts. Proceeds from the association’s annual Bear Claw Epic race at the Pathway go toward Pathway maintenance and improvements (this year’s race is coming up on Sept. 28; see bearclawepic.com for more details).
The planning phase to get the new trail has been a long process — the DNR granted permission for the trail two years ago after NMMBA submitted a trail proposal, which calls for 11 miles of additional trails at the Pathways, which would bring the trail system to 22 miles total.
The 11 original miles, designed for cross country skiers, will remain. But the new 11-mile trail will be designed with multiple users in mind, Andrews said.
The new trail will be designed to be sustainable and not as susceptible to erosion, Andrews said. And lots of different users, from cyclists to hikers, will enjoy it.
“I think they are drawn to more windy, twisty, curvy trails,‘ Andrews said.
Trail proponents anticipate that the trail system might draw more visitors to the area.
“I think it will be an excellent addition to the current trail system there,‘ said Joy VanDrie, executive director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau.
The trail expansion could bring exercise and fun to visitors and locals alike, according to Hartshorne-Shafer.
“Missaukee County is fortunate to have outdoor recreational activities all year round, and locals and visitors have opportunities to get outside and be active during all four seasons,‘ she said. “As long as you dress appropriately for the weather conditions, you can open yourself to more opportunities that you may not have otherwise considered.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.