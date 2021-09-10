REED CITY — In the few days since a severe storm ripped through the region and Osceola County, life is starting to get back to normal.
Some residents in Osceola County were still without power on Thursday, but Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins said there are power and utility crews assigned to all the remaining outages in Osceola County.
While crews are working on those last remaining outages, Watkins said residents who are still without power need to understand these crews are not running into “standard” problems. These remaining problems are complex and, as a result, they are taking more time to address.
While patience may be running thin for those who have been without power since Tuesday, they need to know if they see their restoration times keep getting pushed back because they are running into additional problems.
“These remaining problems are not easy fixes. I don’t have a good timeline for restorations, but I’m hoping soon,” he said.
Thursday Consumers Energy provided a free dinner including water, hot dogs, smoked pork, nachos and more to community members at the Osceola County Fairgrounds in Evart. The event was a way for the company to help customers affected by Tuesday’s severe storm. It also was a way for the utility company to show its appreciation for residents’ patience and cooperation while crews worked to restore electric service to them.
Approximately 1,100 Consumers Energy crews and crews from Indiana, Ohio and Alabama have helped restore power to most of the 80,000 Michigan homes and businesses impacted by this Tuesday’s storm. Crews continue to work on restoring power in some of the hardest-hit areas, including Evart. Restoration in some areas with severe damage may last until Friday, according to Consumers Energy.
Although cleanup is nearly completed, Watkins also wanted to remind Osceola County residents that where downed trees and power lines once were, utility crews and trucks have replaced them. For that reason, he said people need to be careful when they see them. There have been no injuries reported and Watkins would like to keep it that way as the cleanup is nearing completion.
“Now it is a patience game. We are down to our last remaining problems,” he said. “Utility crews are assigned to all of them.”
With the cleanup nearly compete, Watkins also said it is important to remember that disasters, natural or otherwise, are never convenient and never easy. He said disasters are called disasters because they are just that, disastrous.
In his 24 years in emergency management, Watkins said this is the first time that both Reed City and Evart were hit as hard as they were. While there are always things that can improve regarding response, Watkins said the teamwork that was shown by all the responding departments was outstanding.
He said they all worked together to make sure that the priorities were made by what would have the greatest impact on people, regardless of jurisdiction. He said everyone was working together for the greatest amount of good.
Watkins also said some of the unsung heroes of events like this are the department of public works crews working for the municipalities.
“Public safety gets the credit, but the department of public works people are the people clearing the roads with utility workers,” he said. “That is a dangerous job. Thank God they are out there. Reed City DPW had all the major roads cleared about four hours after the storm.”
