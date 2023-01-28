LAKE CITY — The Patriots Choir is hoping to celebrate its upcoming 20th anniversary in style this summer.
The group is currently raising money to send its members down to Branson, Missouri from June 11 to 17. Choir Director Barb Corpe said they are looking to perform at the Silver Dollar City amusement park and spend time listening to other performances throughout the week.
“This might be the last chance that they’d be able to do something like this,” she said.
“They live in group homes and most of them don’t get to do much, so this is a real thrill for them to be able to do this.”
To help fund the trip, Corpe said the Lake City Eagles Club is hosting a chicken dumpling dinner and fundraiser for the group. It will be $10 per plate.
The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. At 6 p.m., Corpe said the group will perform for attendees.
“I can’t thank the community enough,” she said.
“It’s just a thrill to have people that are willing to help and people just love these guys.”
Currently, the group is a third of the way to its goal and needs $12,000 more to send its members and chaperones on the trip. Corpe said they are also looking for more people to join the group on the trip to Missouri.
“We’re looking for at least 10 more,” she said. “We can have as many as 20 more.”
The trip will cost $773 per person and the money needs to be in by April 4. Those interested in donating or coming on the trip can contact Corpe at (231) 839-3096. You can also mail donations to 6400 W. Kelly Road in Lake City.
