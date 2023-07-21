Paul McMullen Memorial 5K run/walk happening this Saturday in Cadillac

CADILLAC — Runners and walkers will take to the streets of Cadillac on Saturday in memory of Olympian Paul McMullen.
McMullen, who passed away in a skiing accident in 2021, was a multiple-time American champion runner, 1996 Olympian at the Atlanta Games, coach of the Chariots of Fire Track Club, mentor to hundreds of kids, adventurer, father of three children, and a husband.
The race in honor of McMullen will begin at 8:30 a.m., and will start at the Cadillac boat launch on Chestnut Street. From there, the course will run west toward Kenwood School and turn left on Newland Street. The route will then turn left again by Cheryl’s Landing on Lake Cadillac and continue on Chestnut Street to the finish near the Chris Blackburn Skatepark.
The route also will feature music, a live band, local school drum lines, and water stations.
The proceeds of the race will go to a scholarship fund in McMullen’s name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.