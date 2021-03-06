CADILLAC — Paul McMullen is widely known in the running circles.
Not just for being a record holder, United States Olympian and an NCAA 1500-meter champion.
The Cadillac native is also being remembered as a mentor, a friend and an inspiration.
News started spreading Thursday night of McMullen's tragic death as the result of a skiing accident at Caberfae Peaks.
As the night progressed into the day, more heard the bad news. On social media accounts and in conversations, a common theme was ever-present. From those who had a personal relationship to those who only knew McMullen from his athletic mystique, his everyman attitude and pride in his hometown were sure to be part of the post or memories shared.
Friends and family have a huge hole to fill after the tragic skiing accident took the 49-year-old's life, but the greater Cadillac community is also mourning the loss of one of its own.
Trevor Thiebaut, a former Cadillac High School track and cross country standout, is one of the many people Paul inspired. But not just through running. Thiebaut currently helps coach Cadillac’s cross country teams and teaches at Manton schools.
“There are not enough words to put into perspective what he meant to me. I wouldn’t be the teacher, coach, person I am without him,‘ Theibaut said. “He taught me how to inspire others, how to be a role model.‘
Trevor heard the news of McMullen’s death Thursday night and said he only slept an hour after hearing the news. Thiebaut and Paul met in 2010 when Thiebaut was a freshman at Cadillac High School.
“I was obsessed with wanting to get to know the legendary heroes, like Paul, Mark Smith and Kris Eggle, and follow in their footsteps,‘ Thiebaut said.
On a whim, Thiebaut reached out to McMullen on Facebook, telling McMullen about his times in high school. McMullen responded and suggested getting together for a run.
“I thought maybe we would run one time, but it turned into a friendship and we would talk on a weekly basis,‘ Thiebaut said. “I was still talking to him on a weekly basis and even texted him around noon on Thursday. He wanted Chloie Musta to run at Eastern (Michigan University) and Paul was talking to me about that.‘
One of Thiebaut’s and McMullen's first runs was well ... unique.
“When we first started running together, this still makes me laugh it was so stupid, we wanted to start at Camp Torenta (on Lake Mitchell) but not to run around the lakes, but run across them. For our safety we tied two dog leashes together (in case someone broke through the ice covering the lakes). When we got past the canal to Mitchell State Park I told him, ‘I don’t think I’ve seen this view of Cadillac before.’ That was Paul. It was one of the first things we did together, it was funny, inspiring. Now I even have my kids run it and we call it the McMullen route. It is awesome.‘
Susie Huckle, a former Cadillac High School track and cross country runner, is another of many Paul took under his wing. (Note: Susie Huckle is the daughter of Cadillac News Publisher Chris Huckle).
She started working with Paul in her freshman year in high school.
“He was someone who was just so giving, never thinking about himself,‘ Huckle said. "He was a huge friend and helped me get through some tough times.‘
In high school, Huckle transferred from Cadillac to McBain and later back to Cadillac, but because of Michigan High School Athletic Association transfer rules was not able to run track in her junior year.
McMullen had a plan for Huckle.
“He said, ‘OK, we are going to run a marathon,’‘ Huckle said. “He would drive two-and-a-half hours every Friday evening to run with me, making sure I was ready, making sure I was OK.‘
McMullen was more than a running coach to the people he mentored, Huckle said.
“That’s the thing, he didn’t just care about you through running, he cared who you were and what I was going to be as a person,‘ Huckle said. “It is not something you find in a running coach.
“He was a life coach, not a running coach,‘ she said. “He was a huge friend and got me through a lot of tough times.‘
In 2018, Paul took Huckle and another young runner (MacKenzie) to the Boston Marathon.
“Paul took us and told us this is what it is like to be at the top,‘ Huckle said. “He told us, ‘These runners could be you.’ He just gave you so much hope.‘
On of Huckle's favorite stories about McMullen was about a speech he gave every year at the Wolverine Summer Running Camp. Paul would use the analogy of the unbreakable water bottle.
"He would have a water bottle that people would say was impossible to break and he would break it," Huckle said. "He would break the bottle to show everyone that it was possible, that it was possible to run a 4-minute mile, or some other time you thought was impossible. He showed you what you could do, that nothing was impossible. It was really cool."
Before McMullen was taking area runners under his wing as a former Olympic runner and national champion, he was helping his fellow athletes as a high schooler.
During an international competition Paul ran against a runner from Russia, a strong runner who was hampered by terrible shoes. At the end of the race Paul took off his shoes and gave them to the Russian youth.
Long-time running enthusiast and coach Dave Foley said he found out about McMullen's death Thursday night. Foley, forever looking for a new outdoor adventure, was in Presque Isle County with the hope of cross country skiing the Black Mountain Forest Recreation Area, but conditions led to him, instead, visiting a friend who has sled dogs.
Although Foley never coached McMullen, he said their path inevitably crossed. Over time, they became friends. They usually only saw each other at various races or triathlons both competed in. When they did connect, he said conversations were always about kids and sports.
"He would help any athlete who needed help. Here is a guy who could do anything he wanted and he took some of his energy to help others," Foley remembered.
In 1996 when McMullen represented the United States and Cadillac in the Atlanta Olympic Games, Foley said the entire community was excited. McMullen competed in the 1,500-meter run in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games and broke the four-minute mile more than 40 times over nine seasons as a professional runner.
When it comes to legacy, Foley said that is hard to define when it comes to McMullen. Yes, he will always have the Olympic connection, but his connection with friends, family and the Cadillac community is beyond any basic historical legacy. It becomes a personal one.
"You will find he was a person who was involved with the community and people who came to see him. They would seek him out and he would give them the time," Foley said.
For Bill Barnett, McMullen will always be a part of his life.
When Paul made the Olympic team, McMullen-mania hit Cadillac and the region.
On July 4 5,000 peole filled Cadillac's Memorial Stadium to watch Paul run a mile. Later he ran down to the city park and received the key to the city.
During the celebration, a then-teenager Rachel Davis performed and Barnett said it got the wheels spinning for hime to write a song for McMullen. Barnett struggled with the lyrics.
He had all but given up when he started to fiddling around with, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." It was at that point, a melody came to him. Once written, Barnett said "For The Gold (Go, Paul, Go)" needed to be recorded.
"Mike Galloway was my buddy and he produced it. We went up to Full Circle Studios in Traverse City," he said. "It took two or three days to do and it was right in the middle of Cherry Festival."
In roughly a week, Barnett said the song was recorded and put on CD. It was played on a local radio station. While Barnett received some recognition for the song, he said it was all about McMullen.
"It came out of nowhere. In two weeks, this thing was on the radio. I never expected something like that," he said. "There was so much excitement for him. The community was unified. Brought together by his success. He was the pride of Cadillac."
Even for those who never met the man, McMullen's passing Thursday weighed heavy on their hearts. Kris Piskor, like McMullen, is a Cadillac native. She is s a few years older than he was so she didn't know him in school.
Piskor said she never heard of him until he was in the Olympic trials. She may not have known about McMullen before the 1996 Olympic Trials, but she said if a person is a runner in Cadillac they know about him now.
"If you are a runner, you know who Paul McMullen is. That is how runners are. They know the good runners," she said. "When I heard the news I was shocked. The running community lost one of its own. We (runners) are a supportive community and he was that way."
She said Cadillac is probably better known nationally as the town KISS came to, but for those who run and those who were around in the 1990s, Cadillac is the home of Paul McMullen.
Keenan Cooper, a Cadillac High School graduate and ski enthusiast, spent a lot of time with McMullen in recent years but also got to know him through his parents, Stacey and Brian Cooper.
"I've known Paul for a lot of my life," Cooper said "My parents watched him run growing up."
Recently, McMullen had gotten into more multi-event training as an outlet for his competitive nature. That included biking, more running and a lot of skiing where Cooper and fellow Cadillac skier Nathan Houk got to know him better.
"Being a high-profile athlete, he was at Caberfae a lot and he talked to Nate and I as competitors," Cooper said. "He was always willing to go out with us, whether it be on a bike ride or skiing or whatever. He always said, 'if you're skiing today, I am following you.'
"Through that, I got the chance to use him as a mentor and then translated that across sports."
McMullen made the trip to Marquette to ski with Cooper and the two had a trip out West planned for later this spring.
"I just texted him Wednesday night," Cooper said. "I'm still processing (his death)."
Longtime Cadillac resident Mike Dolack, who coached McMullen in sixth-grade basketball at St. Ann School, remembers watching him compete then and as a Olympic athlete.
"The kids would have to run around the court. Paul ran around the court four times and the other kids would run twice," Dolack laughed. "I knew the family and both boys as they were growing up."
Dolack will also remember McMullen's humility.
"There was a sign coming into town that said, ‘Home of Paul McMullen, 1996 U.S. Olympian,’" Dolack said. "He was very humble about that. He said there are a lot more important people than me as a runner. He influenced me with his gentleness and humility."
McMullen gave Dolack something else pretty cool. A chance to run with the Olympic Torch before the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games.
"Each state got it and so I ran with it in Lansing," Dolack said. "Somehow, Paul mentioned me to the Olympic people and they contacted me."
In the video, "I dare you to run," Paul talks about working toward a dream.
"I was a kid with a dream that worked hard when nobody watching and came through to win when everybody was," he said. "I dare you to go after something others thought can't be done. I dare you to make a difference in this world. I dare you to run."
You can see the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOKBcqHPyiw.
McMullen is survived by his wife, Nuria, and three children. He resided in Grand Haven and worked at Siemens as a small infrastructure account executive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.