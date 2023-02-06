CADILLAC — Local dealerships and municipalities are looking to prepare their infrastructure for an increase in electric vehicles being on the road.
To accommodate a sizeable increase in the number of electric vehicles locally, the landscape would need to be outfitted with plenty of chargers, Cadillac's Community Development Director John Wallace said. It's a step into the future that he said has been under consideration by city staff for some time, but there's been no shortage of obstacles.
"We don't have an abundance of extra parking to do charging stations for two or three different kinds of vehicles," he said. "I was hoping at some point in time, they might get closer to a universal charging station."
If the city were to invest in a series of charging ports, he said the concern is that demand from the community won't be there, and the units would only serve to take up valuable parking.
Wallace said the city has been approached by charging station providers in the recent past, but the interested firm wanted to install 10 or more parking spots, all of which they required to be in high-traffic areas.
"We didn't feel like there was enough market in electric vehicles yet to warrant giving that much parking just for electric charging stations," he said. "So that's gonna be the challenge, it's where they want to be, how difficult they're going to be, in terms of what they need from their end to make the investment worth it."
Another hurdle on the city's path toward EV optimization is the time it takes for vehicles to power up. Wallace said the city has a preference for short-term charging ports, to avoid one vehicle taking up the space for too long, but they can't be guaranteed right now.
It's been made clear to Wallace and his colleagues at city hall that electric vehicles are a new technology that can't be dismissed. There's been a push at the state level for more EV production, as well as landscape modification to meet expected demand.
On the manufacturing side, Highpoint Auto and Truck Center Owner Tod Winkle said dealerships are investing a lot of time, money and resources into preparing for the looming EV boom.
Winkle has seen more interest in hybrid vehicle options in the northern Michigan market as opposed to fully electric models. Though the city of Cadillac is densely populated, its surrounding towns and neighboring counties are mostly rural. Residents don't want to risk running out of power without a backup plan.
"With hybrid, you charge the batteries and or switch over to gas-powered motors when the electricity version wears off, and in the local area, there are very few chargers, what they call level two or level three chargers, which can charge a vehicle in that 20 to 30-minute range," Winkle said. "Most of the level one and two chargers take eight hours to 24 hours to charge, which isn't practical for people who are traveling through."
Distance is also a factor in rural communities. Winkle said most of the locals he knows are traveling anywhere from 30 to 100 miles per day just to get their kids to school, run errands and drive to work. Until EVs can hold a longer charge, he believes northerners will be reluctant to commit to a fully electric vehicle.
Both Chevy and Chrysler have put out a handful of EV and hybrid models, but Winkle said his dealerships have done particularly well moving Jeeps. Availability is limited for the time being, but if everything goes according to plan, he expects to start stocking a greater number of hybrids and full EVs by 2024.
In the meantime, Winkle's service departments have undergone the necessary training to work with electric and hybrid vehicles. Like Wallace, Winkle said his priority is laying the foundation for the introduction of EVs, so the transition can be as seamless as possible — but it's going to be costly.
There are attractive tax rebates and other financial incentives tied to bringing EVs onto the lot, Winkle said, and it's been a race amongst Michigan auto manufacturers to see who can get them out to the public quickest and within the widest range.
The payoff might be there in the end, but the cost to the dealership up front is hard to face.
"They're asking the dealers to spend minimally $100,000, and we're up as high as $1.2 million to put in the infrastructure and special tools and such," he said. "It's a large investment from the corporation side to the dealer side, and so it's just not something that's going to happen overnight."
The potential to sustain electric vehicles is further down the road for Reed City. Due to the distance between downtown Reed City and the US-131 interchange, City Manager Rich Saladin said the city does not qualify for the necessary state grant funding.
He said any preparation of the city landscape for EVs would be cost-prohibitive without state dollars, but he'll be on the lookout for future opportunities.
The city of Cadillac has kept an open mind about electric vehicles, Wallace said, but how quickly they plan to move on making accommodations will depend on what happens federally.
"If movement is within, say, five or 10 years to have at least half the vehicles be electric, I think there's no question we're going to have to be set up to accommodate that," he said. "And in terms of attracting people to the city that are planning trips, we certainly want to be on the map so that when they're planning their trips, that Cadillac could be a logical stop."
While Wallace's hope is for Cadillac to eventually become an EV destination, he said there's a lot of work to be done with the city's current infrastructure before it can adapt to the changing technology.
