CADILLAC — Before heading outdoors this weekend, it will be important to pay attention to air quality.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires has affected air quality in regions across the United States and Northern Michigan.
In a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michiganders are advised to check the air quality index before participating in outdoor activities.
The AQI is a color-coded system that indicates levels of particulate matter in the air. The higher the AQI the worse the air quality will be.
Some groups are more at risk from the polluted air than others. Older populations, children, people who are pregnant, individuals with lung and heart conditions should pay particular attention before making their way outdoors. People who experience allergies may also be at higher risk from the smoky air.
“I mean we’ve seen an uptick in people who have complained,” allergy specialist Martin Dubravec said. “Poor air quality can make your allergies worse and if you have allergies, you’re going to be more sensitive to poor air quality.”
Dubravec talked about similar precautions to what the health department warned about air quality for those who have allergies.
“We would recommend the usual treatments that they would take for this time of year. You know certainly they can check with their doctors what would be some treatment,” Dubravec said. “If they’re not having significant lung or pulmonary issues, we want to encourage people to have that opportunity be outdoors and enjoy the outdoors, but they might want to modify some of their activities.”
