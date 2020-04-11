Pay it 'backward' line at McDonald's

CADILLAC — When the drive-thru cashier told me the pick-up truck with a piece of lumber sticking out its back end had paid for my food, I knew what to do.
"Well, I guess I'm paying for the car behind me," I said, handing her my credit card. It was Thursday morning, shortly after 11 a.m., and I'd just finished up a work call in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Boon Road in Haring Township. I'd swung through the drive-thru lane to pick up what was supposed to be coffee and then turned into an early lunch for myself and my husband when I realized how badly I wanted a chicken sandwich in these trying times (or pretty much any day. I do love a fried chicken sandwich).
After I got my bag of food, I stopped to take a picture of the building, and the folks behind me pulled up to chat (yes, a good six-feet apart).
"It was a nice surprise," said the lady. I told her the person in front of me had paid my tab and so I'd paid theirs; she said they in turn had paid for the car behind them.
And we weren't alone.
Strangers have been buying each other meals at McDonald's quite regularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once an hour, in fact.
"We have had that happen probably about once an hour for the last week-and-a-half," said Casey Willett, guest services manager at the McDonald's on Boon Road.
The most he's seen is 15 transactions, Willett said.
What usually stops the chain of "paying it forward," or, in this case, backward? Not stinginess.
"There's just nobody behind them," Willett explained.
The run I was caught in the middle of on Thursday morning lasted for eight transactions, Willett said.
"But it was still really awesome to be able to see that and see the community coming together and helping to support one another during a time of fear and panic," Willett said.
