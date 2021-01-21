CADILLAC — Almost a year ago, just before the state all-but shutdown due to COVID-19, scientists got together to talk about so-called forever chemicals in Michigan.
It's been more than four decades since the "bagging incident" led to PBB, or polybrominated
biphenyl (PBB)-laced animal products getting into Michiganders' food supply. Research on what that has meant for the health of people affected is still ongoing.
Meanwhile, growing attention is being paid to PFAS chemicals that have been found in water supplies globally.
"PFAS and PBB have a lot more in common, which is that they are forever chemicals. They don't degrade easily," said Dr. Michele Marcus, Ph.D. the lead researcher on the PBB registry that is based out of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. "And they do have some overlapping effects like impact on a thyroid gland, and also increases in cancer."
The PFAS chemicals and PBB chemicals are from a similar chemical family.
"Fluorine and bromine and chlorine are all in a row on the periodic table and they're all considered halogens," Marcus explained. "They have very similar chemical properties."
Their similarities were one reason for a conference last year at the University of Michigan called "From PBB to PFAS."
PBB researchers shared what they've learned "and how communities that are dealing with PFAS contamination can learn from some of the things that we have done," Marcus said.
The PFAS connection is just one of the ways the PBB research has led to new questions about how human bodies work.
And much of the research questions have come directly from the communities affected.
It's long been known that children of women who were exposed to a lot of PBB can experience health impacts like breast cancer and fertility problems.
But the community wanted to know if dads could also pass on PBB problems.
Twenty years ago, the answer would have been no. But new evidence suggests that might now be true, and it's been one of the major PBB research projects.
"PBB does not cause changes to the DNA sequence," Marcus said. "According to that we knew 20 years ago, if a chemical doesn't cause a mutation in the DNA, it can't be passed on."
Animal studies, however, are causing scientists to rethink that idea.
Animal studies suggest that epigenetic changes can be passed on by dads. Epigenetics are like dimmer switches on your genes, regulating how intensely a gene figuratively shines.
Now PBB research is showing that those epigenetic changes are in the sperm of men who were exposed to PBB.
According to previous understandings of epigenetics, that's not supposed to happen; epigenetic changes are supposed to be stripped away when the body creates sperm.
The other time epigenetic changes are supposed to go away is at conception, when sperm and egg meet.
There aren’t supposed to be epigenetic marks that are related to exposure in the sperm or egg and there aren’t supposed to be any remaining in the child, Marcus explained.
But since researchers found signs of PBB-exposure-related changes on sperm, there's reason to look for those changes in kids of men who were exposed to PBB.
The Emory PBB Registry team are looking for families where the dad was exposed to PBB but the mom wasn't; they've got five so far and want at least five more, Marcus said.
The research was delayed due to COVID-19; that's true of many of the PBB research projects.
The team is also looking into ways to get PBB out of the body faster; since PBB is found in fat, the study revolves around diet and exercise.
The team is also looking into health problems that may be associated with PBB that weren't previously studied, such as neurological problems.
They're also following up on previous studies about cancer rates among people exposed to PBB. That study is expected to take another year.
While there are only about 7,500 people in the PBB registry, many, many more Michiganders were exposed to PBB; people who lived on farms and rural communities tended to know where they got their animal products from, but other Michigan families who bought their food from grocery stores might not have known that they were exposed.
The 1973 incident led to an estimated 6.5 million Michigan residents consuming PBB, according to the recent PBB study on epigenetics that was published in 2020 in Scientific Reports.
Learn more about PBB research and get in touch with researchers if you're willing to participate in the studies by visiting http://pbbregistry.emory.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.