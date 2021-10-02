CADILLAC — The first glimpses of fall color during the final weeks of September were like the tense, rising notes of a symphony.
Within the next week or so, that symphony is expected to crescendo into an explosion of fall color.
On Tuesday, most trees and bushes were still green but a few bright orange or red leaves stood out like mutineers among the surrounding foliage.
In a similar contrast, nights are getting steadily colder while some days are still experiencing summer-like temperatures rising into the 70-degree range.
It’s that time of year when one isn’t sure whether they will be comfortable outside in a T-shirt or if they should pack a coat, just in case.
For the northern lower peninsula, fall color peak will occur between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. In mid-Michigan, color peak is expected between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11.
Changing leaves come around every year like clockwork.
How does this natural phenomena occur? It has a lot to do with chlorophyll, according to an article from MSU Extension.
Chlorophyll is the dominant pigment in leaves through the spring, summer and part of the fall. With longer days, and longer hours of daylight, chlorophyll production is strong.
As the days shorten through the colder months, chlorophyll production slows down, making way for carotenoids (yellow, orange and brown) and anthocyanins (reds) to come through.
Most states experience some kind of color change in the fall, but with Michigan secured in the north, the colors are always bold and bright, but they are fleeting, so it’s important to catch them at the right time.
To get an eyeful of these colors before the trees are bare, the DNR has outlined a few key locations along the Michigan color tour, one of which being the Reedsburg Dam in Missaukee County.
Another popular destination for checking out fall color is the High Rollway Observation Deck west of the Baxter Bridge, overlooking the Manistee River.
