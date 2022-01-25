Whatever winter has in store for northern Michigan this current season will undoubtedly come to fruition in the next several weeks.
With winter-like and frigid temperatures in the forecast and the likelihood of snow too, AAA is urging Michigan drivers to prepare themselves and their vehicles for road emergencies. According to data from the Michigan State Police, in 2020 two out of three traffic crashes that occurred during inclement weather were on snowy, slushy or icy roads.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said so far this year there have been better overall driving conditions but with that comes a lack of attentiveness by drivers because they are not used to poor driving conditions.
He said that means it can lead to more crashes as drivers don’t slow down and heed the conditions when they are not ideal. He said regardless of the time of year, M-115 seems to be a hotbed for speeding drivers. Over the recent weekend, Carroll said troopers saw vehicles traveling nearly 80 mph even when there was bad or poor visibility.
“Make sure you are driving with your headlights on, that your windshield wipers are working, and that you have wiper fluid,” he said. “Give yourself room to stop and use your turn signals so the drivers in front of you and behind you know your intentions. It is always good to broadcast what you are going to do.”
When it comes to winter driving tips, AAA said before leaving, all the ice and snow should be removed from the entire vehicle including mirrors and lights so the driver has clear driving visibility. While cruise control is a nice feature for long drives, AAA said it should never be used in precipitation and freezing temperatures.
For Michigan drivers with four-wheel drive, while it can help a vehicle to get going quicker, it won’t help the vehicle to stop faster. AAA also said every driver should be familiar with their vehicle’s braking system. Drivers with anti-lock brakes should apply firm, constant pressure while those without may need to pump the pedal to avoid loss of traction while stopping, AAA reported.
Driving at a speed that matches the prevailing visibility, traffic and road conditions is recommended even if it is lower than the posted speed limit, according to AAA. Likewise, AAA said it is a good idea to compensate for reduced traction by increasing following distances from three to four seconds to eight to 10 seconds.
With inclement winter weather, it means there will be plow trucks on the roadways too. AAA said to allow sufficient room for maintenance vehicles and plow trucks and that means staying back at least 200 feet. If passing these vehicles, AAA said drivers should always go to the left.
When driving during the winter, AAA said drivers need to watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections even if the rest of the roadway seems to be in good condition. If a driver gets stuck in the snow and ice, AAA said to straighten the steering wheel of the vehicle and accelerate slowly. Drivers also may add sand, traction mats or cat litter under the drive wheels to help avoid spinning the tires.
Finally, AAA said if the vehicle’s tires lose traction and it begins to skid, continue to look and steer in the direction you want to go. If the drive wheels start to spin or slide while going uphill, AAA also said ease off the accelerator slightly and then gently resume speed.
