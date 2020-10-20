Pedestrian islands fail to get city council support

CADILLAC — A roof for the Shay Locomotive and White Pine Trail funding earned city council's appreciation Monday night.
But pedestrian islands in the middle of Mitchell Street weren't so lucky.
Every year, the Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Class picks a project to undertake; the most recent class, for example, bought new furniture for the library.
This year's class "is considering making one or two downtown projects this year’s class project. These projects include installing protected crosswalks in Mitchell Street (one north of Spruce St. and one south of Beech St.) and/or the installation of a new roof over the Shay Locomotive in City Park," stated a memo to city council.
Monday night, the council was asked whether they'd support the Leadership class moving forward with either project; during the meeting, City Manager Marcus Peccia also mentioned that a previous Leadership class had contemplated fundraising for the White Pine Trailhead project, which recently came in over budget, requiring planners to begin deciding which features to cut.
Peccia suggested adding the White Pine Trail to the list of recommended projects.
City council ultimately said they'd support the Leadership class fundraising for the trailhead and a new roof for the Shay Locomotive.
But pedestrian islands, also known as "protected crosswalks," didn't make it into the motion of support.
Council Member Steve King cited concerns with plowing.
It's not the first time city council has looked at installing some additional pedestrian protections on Mitchell Street in the form of some sort of island.
"I remember the conversations before about the effect that would have on plowing in the winter and possible obstruction, that's added to our bump outs—which cause a challenge already for plowing," Kig said. "I'm all in favor of identifying crosswalks and giving pedestrians a right of way but I'm not sure I want to support a project that would actually try to put a Boulevard or another obstruction on Mitchell."
Peccia said the Michigan Department of Transporation had previously suggested the project and a possible funding source.
