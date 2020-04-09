Pending test results at Munson drop as testing capacity ramps up

CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has only a few outstanding COVID-19 tests.
Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan, the hospital had sometimes two dozen tests pending.
But on Wednesday, the number of people waiting for test results had dropped to just four.
"Labs have ramped up their testing and can better accommodate the volumes now," a hospital spokesperson explained in an email to the Cadillac News.
Additionally, the hospital can now use more labs to perform the tests. At the beginning of the outbreak in Michigan, Cadillac Hospital could send tests only to the state of Michigan's lab.
Wednesday's numbers from the hospital show that 11 patients of Cadillac Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak and four are hospitalized.
Most test results—151 as of Wednesday—are negative for COVID-19.
However, District Health Department No. 10, which has public health jurisdiction in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, says residents should consider COVID-19 to be community spread. People can have the disease without knowing it or showing symptoms. That's why social distancing continues to be so important.
The state of Michigan released Wednesday's COVID-19 case count around 3 p.m. There were 20,346 confirmed cases and 959 deaths since tracking began, though relatively few people actually receive testing because people who are most at risk are the priority for testing.
Wexford County held steady at seven cases; Missaukee County had one, though that person died in March; Osceola County still had three cases. Lake County has not yet had a case.
