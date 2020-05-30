CADILLAC — This Memorial Day was somewhat bizarre (in a good way) for Steve Knaisel, owner of Pilgrim Village Resort and Fishing Shop, in Cadillac. The weekend was much busier than he's seen in recent years and it seemed like people were happier than they typically are.
"Everybody's in a good mood," Knaisel said. "They're starved to get out and do something. They really seem to be enjoying themselves."
Fortunately for those who've been looking for an excuse to get outside after months of social isolation, Knaisel said right now is the perfect time to cast a line in local waters, as the spawning season for walleye, crappie and bluegill is running a little behind, meaning that it will be easier to get these types of fish in shallower waters.
"I think spawning will continue well into June," Knaisel said.
Locals have been leaving the stuffy confines of their homes in droves to enjoy lakes Cadillac and MItchell, as have visitors from throughout the state (particularly southern Michigan and Grand Rapids), Knaisel said.
Some anglers have reported catching their limit of walleye — a population that Knaisel believes has rebounded this year in a big way thanks to DNR stocking efforts.
They're also pulling in big numbers of crappie from both lakes: notable locations include the east end of Lake Cadillac near the submerged slabs and in Lake Mitchell, at the mouths of both coves and about 100 yards from the entrance to the canal.
While crappie are biting like gangbusters right now, Knaisel said anglers also are reporting plenty of bass in the mix, as well.
For some, Monday marked only the first or second day of the year they've been able to go fishing.
Zach Innis has been laid off from his job due to the Stay Home, Stay Safe order since March but Monday marked his first fishing trip of the year so far.
As he fished from shore near the mouth of the canal on the Lake Cadillac side, he said he was really hoping to reel in some walleye but he would "settle for bluegill."
Tim Fudge and his son, 7-year-old Liam, fished together near the Cadillac West Causeway on Monday. Tim said they weren't having too much luck and he theorized that coming storm activity might be spooking the fish.
Jerry Miller brought his granddaughters, Braylin Miller, 12, and Arianna Spencer, 6, to Kenwood Park to fish the shoreline on Monday.
It was Braylin's birthday party and Jerry said they also weren't having much luck but that wasn't really the point of the trip.
"It's the memories that you make," Jerry said. "That's all that matters."
