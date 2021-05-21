CADILLAC — Warm weather is in the forecast this weekend and people are taking the opportunity to enjoy it.
National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Locker said people can expect temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, with lows in the mid-60s throughout the weekend. He said there was a chance for hit or miss showers and a small rumble of thunder, but nothing severe.
“It’s not going to be a washout by any means,‘ Locker said.
According to the forecast, Locker said the warm weather should last until the middle of next week, when temperatures could drop back into the 60s.
Debby Fortin, 72, and Mike Newcombe, 74, said they were enjoying the warm weather as they walked the Keith McKellop Walkway along the east shore of Lake Cadillac. Fortin said they like to come out and walk around three times a week for a few miles.
Fortin said they like how beautiful the area is and want to start fishing and golfing as the warm weather continues.
“We wanna start fishing as soon as we get our boat ready,‘ Fortin said.
Tony Murphy, 58, was already out at the docks fishing. He said he goes fishing every chance he gets and has been doing so for 40 years.
“I do it just for the fun of it,‘ Murphy said.
Murphy said he comes out to the docks around 5 a.m. and catches panfish and bluegill for a couple of hours. He said he doesn’t always catch a lot of fish, but he still enjoys getting out.
“Sometimes you get lucky, sometimes you don’t,‘ Murphy said.
With more people going out to the lake, Locker wanted to remind everyone to be cautious out on the lakes, as the water temperature is still cold.
“It only takes a few minutes for hypothermia to kick in,‘ Locker said.
Locker said it was important for people to wear their life vests while out in the water in case they begin to experience hypothermia and have trouble moving.
Out at the Cadillac Lakeside Playscape, Clifton South, 49, Trisha Mullins, 29, and their family were out enjoying the day. Mullins said the park is her baby’s favorite place to go to and play.
South said his family likes to get out every day when the weather is nice. He said he is originally from Oklahoma and has been getting to know the Cadillac area over the past 15 months.
“We try to get out and see new things,‘ South said.
South said he wanted to start camping more this summer and was impressed by all the bodies of water in the area.
“You’re never more than 10 miles away from a body of water,‘ South said.
