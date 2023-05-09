In an office building on 13th Street, a dedicated staff is solving problems for senior citizens and their families.
Almost 50 years ago, voters in Wexford County approved a senior millage to fund the the Wexford County Council on Aging with services for all seniors 60+ regardless of income.
The COA team tackles the challenges seniors encounter. They are someone to turn to, a shoulder to lean on, and a place where seniors and their families get help.
Included in their services are light housekeeping, personal care, in-home respite, adult day care, advocacy, and Medicare/Medicaid assistance.
We met with three COA staff members to get a better understanding of their of their mission.
ADVOCACY
"I help people apply for services," said Deb Simon, the Community Health Advocate. "They call me the professional problem solver. It's a great job and I love it. Advocacy is all about looking at a problem and finding solutions."
Simon helps find home repair grants, home heating and property tax credits, state emergency relief for utilities, food assistance, and more.
"I help balance check books and help the vision impaired write checks," she said. "I help people who have been scammed in romance or with finances. And through this last five years I can say confidently that I have saved seniors tens of thousands of dollars."
Recently a client called about a home heating credit. Simon learned he had never filed a property tax credit because he was told that his home was not his homestead. For Simon, this was a red flag. The client had been in the home for 40 years. After multiple phone calls, Simon learned that years ago he didn't file the needed forms to claim a homestead.
"No tax preparer he had ever spoken with had noticed this and helped him," she said.
With the proper paperwork filed, the client will receive three years of back property taxes and save $400 a year in taxes with the homestead exemption.
HEALTHCARE SERVICES
"I can help with the tough calls," said Erin Brotherton, the Supervisor of Health Care Services, an RN with 39 years of experience. She works with families making decisions about caring for aging parents.
"I deal with issues that come up when adult kids disagree, like when a parent shouldn't be driving," she said. "I solve problems and give them hope. We walk with them, even when family members are living states away."
"People give up," she added. "They don't know what to do with a parent that's independent. A woman who spends the winter in Arizona just returned for the summer. The adult children came for help when they realized she could no longer live alone. And all of them work."
Brotherton is working to find solutions for this family. It's her job to assist families by evaluating the safety of their loved one and exploring options for supportive settings.
MEDICARE/MEDICAID COUNSELOR
Kim Swanberg helps seniors understand complicated health care options.
"We have a great program," she said. "I'm an MMAP counselor. I love my job. I lay out the options and they make the decision. I'm not a salesperson."
She also helps with appeals.
In 2002, she helped a client appeal a denial for extra help for low-income clients through the Medicare Savings Program.
"There was no reason he should have been denied," Swanberg said. "But this is a difficult process that he wouldn't have been able to do on his own."
Working with an MDHHS caseworker, she won the appeal and the client got back $1,649.
"Kim is persistent and she pushed appeals through the state," said COA Director Pam Blevins.
NEW DIRECTOR PAM BLEVINS
"When I first came July 1 last year, the first thing I heard from people was that the Council on Aging is the biggest secret in town," Blevins said. So she launched a year-long, educational awareness advertising campaign.
"We service all seniors regardless of income," she said. "People get answers here. If people call, they get a live person."
Since 1975, Blevins is only the third director after Bonnie Forbes and Kathy Kimmel. Blevins praised Kimmel for creating the advocate position, one that now receives 140 contacts a month.
"People call when they need home heating tax credit, a guardian, or who to call for a nursing home," she said. "No one here is playing crossword on the computer. This staff is committed and they do an excellent job."
When Blevins started there were 69 people on a waiting list for services. She tackled that issue right away. With board approval, she updated the office technology and conducted a competitive wage survey.
"I went to the board with the data," she said. "If you don't have staff you don't have a program. The board approved a (wage) increase so we have gone from two full time to eight, with a total of 16 employees. I tell people are are supposed to service people. I haven't increased the office staff."
"Our workers do everything that a client needs, bathing, cleaning and giving respite to a caregiver," she added. "We have satisfied workers. They are important These people depend on us."
For a complete list of COA services visit: www.wexfordcoa.org.
