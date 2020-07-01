CADILLAC — Judging from the line of cars that snaked around the Baker College parking lot Tuesday, it's clear that a lot of people still have COVID-19 on their minds, even as most aspects of daily life have returned to normal.
Not even an hour into the free COVID-19 testing that was offered Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m., 66 people had been seen.
"It's been pretty steady," said District Health Department No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor. "We haven't seen a lull yet."
Taylor said she noticed a number of vehicles coming from outside the area, including one from Ludington.
As part of the "pop-up" testing event, vehicles passed through three separate stations — one where attendees signed a consent form and received an informational packet; one where National Guard medics administered the COVID-19 test; and the last station where attendees were offered hepatitis A testing.
The free tests only determined a person's current COVID-19 status. The clinic did not conduct antibody testing.
The testing method for the COVID-19 test was a nasopharyngeal swab, which is a long cotton-tipped swab that is inserted into the nose. The test results will take 7-9 days and each person who was tested received instructions for logging in to BioReference Laboratories Patient Portal to obtain their results.
Taylor said it's possible that based on the results of these tests, confirmed COVID-19 cases could increase in the area but it's hard to say for sure if that will happen.
The pop-up testing was made possible through a partnership with the Michigan National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments.
Dale George, public information officer with the Emergency Operations Center, said the pop-up testing is part of a larger effort by the governor's office to increase testing availability for people throughout Michigan.
At the most recent COVID-19 testing site within the health department's boundaries last week in Manistee, Taylor said more than 600 people were tested for the virus.
Similar testing has been held in 27 other communities over the past six weeks.
From convertibles full of young men barely out of high school to 84-year-olds like George Parmenter, the testing drew people from all walks of life.
Parmenter said he had not experienced any symptoms of sickness since the pandemic reached Michigan but given that he's in the most at-risk age category, he's been waiting for testing to come to Cadillac for some time.
"I'm not concerned about it here," Parmenter said. "But I just wanted to make sure I didn't have it. You never know."
