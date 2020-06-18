CADILLAC -- With an estimated $65 million in unreturned beverage containers in Michigan, retailers opened their doors for return facilities this week.
However, not all retailers opened return facilities, only those with bottle return facilities in the front of the store or housed in a separate area and serviced exclusively by reverse vending machines.
Due to current restrictions, stores are required to limit the amount of returns in a given day. Individuals are limited to up to $25 of returnables per day.
The Cadillac Meijer saw a busy first couple of days.
Meijer External Communications Manager Joe Hirschmugl said he does not have return numbers for the Cadillac location. But he did say the store was “understandably busy.‘
Meijer has eight machines, with all of them open for use. On Tuesday afternoon, some people were wearing masks, but others were not as they returned their recyclables.
Customers out front said the line stretched around the corner of the building earlier in the day.
“I didn’t want to wait in that line yesterday,‘ bottle returner Don Wright said. “It wasn’t worth my time.‘
Wright said the opening allowed him to get his bottles out of his house. He had around six bags on Tuesday.
“The question is if these things are breeding in the bag,‘ Wright said with a laugh.
James Poindexter and Noah Cargill were returning cans together. Both said they had higher than normal amounts of returnables at their home.
“I have about 30 bags at my house,‘ Cargill said.
Poindexter said he’s ready to get extra money from returnables.
“It’s going to give me some extra cash to buy things,‘ he said.
Roger’s Supermarket of Lake City did not open their return facilty on Monday due to its machine not working.
Owner Ryan Klouse said they opened up return facilities on Wednesday.
"The machine has been going nearly nonstop since we got it fixed up," Klouse said.
Klouse and his family also own a store in Oscoda. He said that store has been busy.
"It has been absolutely nuts over there and we expect the same over here," Klouse said. "We expect an overworked machine."
Klouse said he has concern about overloading returnables.
"I believe it's going to be a little bit of a mess but we sort them out pretty fast," Klouse said. "It is one of those opening learning curves that you have."
Retailers are asking for people to remain patient and to respect others when returning recyclables.
