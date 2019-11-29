CADILLAC - After loading up on chocolate brownies, graham crackers and coffee, three Salvation Army volunteers are ready for a day of bell ringing in three locations in Cadillac.
And they travelled 6,000 miles from Eastern Europe for the privilege.
Their approach to their chilly assignment is one of joy and gratitude. They sing and dance to keep warm and enjoy conversing with passersby.
"All the people ask if we are warm and say 'don't be cold - do you want tea or coffee?' And they say you must go to L.A. and be on Dancing with the Stars," said Nuca Agasyan, 23.
"The people thank us constantly," said Maya Koroglishvili, 27. "It's so surprising. They say thank you for helping society. It's thank you thank you thank you."
"We like to be entertaining and people want to see us and they come and they want to talk to you," added Eliza Kurshudyan, 31. "I had a man dancing with me and the people are warmer here. Georgians have warm hearts but they don't express it. Here people express their love and would hug me, people that don't know me would hug me!"
Eliza Kurshudyan, Nuca Agasyan, and Maya Koroglishvili are on a cultural exchange from the Salvation Army Corps of the Republic of Georgia, where they were recipients of the corps' love and kindness when they were children. All three are now active members.
Earlier in their Salvation Army careers, Cadillac's Captain R.C. Duskin and his wife Miranda spent three years in the Republic of Georgia. Duskin contacted former colleagues to arrange for qualifed members interested in a cultural exchange to help with the bell ringing during the annual Red Kettle campaign.
"I realized that during this season, there are hundreds of people standing outside collecting for people in need," said Kurshudyan, who speaks four languages and works in quality management for an air cargo company in Georgia. "I realized that someone once did it for me when I was little, when I got food, presents and boots. So I think it's a chain of actions. Now it's my turn to help others."
"They took me to church when I was little," said Kurshudyan's cousin Agasyan, 23. "There were gifts and foods and presents. But when I was 11, I realized that if not for God, my life will not be so good. Now my steps in my life, I ask God first how can I do this. My life was so many pain, but only God knows me and showed me his love."
"When I was 13, the officer serving in the corps at that moment was like a father to me," said Koroglishvili. "My father passed away, so seeing his example, I could see that God was an even better father than this nice officer. Eventually through the years after I became a believer my whole family came to the church."
Kurshudyan will return to her job in Georgia early in December. Agasyan and Koroglishvili will be here until early January.
A tradition since 1891, the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is now international and monies raised assist more than four-and-a-half million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
The local campaign started on Nov. 14 and continues through Christmas Eve.
The visitor's will speak at Sunday's Salvation Army service at 11 a.m. on Wright St.
