CADILLAC — The estimated number of confirmed, active COVID-19 cases in Wexford County appears to have doubled on Friday.
Four additional cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the number of people with cases that are less than 10 days old to eight. There was one case on Aug. 14 and Aug. 16, two on Aug. 17 and now four on Aug. 21.
People are generally considered to be contagious for the virus that causes COVID-19 for 10 days after the onset of symptoms or their test date; presumably, some of the new cases on Friday have an earlier onset date.
Confirmed cases are backed up by a diagnostic test that looks for the presence of the SARS-COV-2 virus. Probable cases are symptomatic people who have not yet tested positive for the virus; they may become confirmed cases once their test results are in.
District Health Department No. 10 describes it like this: "Probable cases are identified as close contacts of confirmed cases who develop symptoms; they may become confirmed cases if they test positive. They could also be identified as individuals who had all the symptoms of COVID-19 but were not tested.
The state and local health departments use a definition of recovery that is different from how long people may be contagious. People are considered "recovered" if they're still alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms. In Wexford County, 40 of the 67 people to have confirmed coronavirus cases have since recovered. Four have died. There are 17 probable cases.
None of the other counties in the Cadillac News coverage area had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Lake County remained at 28 cases, one probable, zero deaths, 13 recoveries and three cases less than 10 days old. Missaukee was at 28 cases, 14 probable, 25 recoveries, one death and one case less than 10 days old. Osceola County, which is in a different health department, was at 65 cases, seven probable, zero deaths and 52 recoveries with one case announced in the past 10 days; data suggests, however, that that case may actually be older than 10 days and therefore outside the window of contagiousness.
The state updates diagnostic testing data daily. The most recent numbers, based on Aug. 19, suggest that the positivity rate in the Cadillac News's four counties for the week ending Aug. 22 is 0.6%. If that trend continues through the rest of the week, it will be the fourth consecutive week of a positivity rate below 1% in the four counties.
This week, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan announced that all blood donations at Versiti blood drives and donation centers would be screened for SARS-COV-2 antibodies.
A positive test result will suggest you've already had COVID-19.
"The test will inform donors if they have antibodies reflective of a prior COVID-19 infection and is not to inform donors if they currently have COVID-19," the organization said in a recent email to donors.
Masking orders are still in effect. The state of Michigan, Ford Motor Company and FEMA have partnered to provide 4 million free masks.
To get one, contact Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency (for Wexford and Missaukee County residents) or Five Cap (Lake County).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.