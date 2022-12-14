CADILLAC — It’s a classic holiday movie trope for children to find a puppy under their tree on Christmas morning, but what seems great in theory, may not be wise in reality.
Every holiday season, there are those who choose to gift their loved one a furry friend, and while local pet agencies want to see animals find a home, they encourage people to think it through before they make the commitment.
Pets are more than a Christmas present; between their financial, daily care and health care needs, pets are an immense responsibility and require preparation. When those demands aren’t taken into consideration, it could result in the pet having to be surrendered, or an owner who can’t properly care for an animal they had no choice in receiving.
Wonderland Humane Society Treasurer Sunny Crips said she’s seen the worst of what can happen when gifting pets goes wrong. Wonderland is a community nonprofit that conducts spay and neuter clinics exclusively for feral and left behind cats.
Where there are stray cats, Crips said the population will only grow, sometimes leading to a colony, but they don’t all start out living on the street. Once the excitement of having a baby animal wears off, and the pet starts to age, people are more likely to lose interest, ultimately leading to surrender or abandonment.
“People buy them because they’re cute; they’re puppies or kitties,” she said. “’Oh my gosh, wouldn’t our kids just love that?’ And then the cat gets to be three, four or five months old, and it’s a teenage cat, and then a year later, it’s a grown up cat, and it’s not a cute, fuzzy kind of thing anymore.”
Not every case of animal desertion starts with the gifting of a pet for Christmas, but Crips said it’s one potential outcome that’s frequently overlooked. If someone is dead set on giving their loved one a pet, Crips encourages them to break the good news on the holiday, but hold off on picking the animal out until the future owner is able to take part in the decision-making.
In addition to serving as Wonderland’s secretary, Crips has spent many years volunteering for animal shelters and assisting with adoptions. She said people usually leave with the animal they form the closest bond with. If a loved one makes the choice for them, there’s a chance the pet and owner won’t be well-suited to one another.
“If you’re buying a cat for your mom, or a dog, there’s a lot of personality interplay in an animal that is given as a gift,” Crips said. “I always encourage people, if you’re looking for a gift for a parent or a sibling or a child, have that child pick it out.”
Lifestyle also comes into play when searching for a furry addition to the family. Some households are fast-paced and energetic, Crips said, and they might pair well with a Jack Russell terrier or a Border Collie. But a more lax and even-keeled owner may want an older cat, or a traditionally low maintenance dog breed.
Dr. Sarah Nelson with Meyer Veterinary Clinic in Cadillac said most of the “pets for presents” cases she comes across are pre-planned by local parents, but that doesn’t negate the need to think it over. In the first four to six months of puppy or kitten ownership, vaccinations, potty training and socialization are key. If the family hasn’t covered all their bases, a new pet can be overwhelming, both mentally and financially.
“If a family has prepared for a new pet and are able to take on the responsibility, both financially and otherwise, for the next 12 to 16 years, then they can make great gifts,” Nelson said. “Puppies are cute, but they are hard work. It can take until a pet is 2 years old to really know what they will be like.”
The most common mistake Nelson sees in new pet owners is lack of diligence when it comes to vaccinations. She said patients will often hear from their breeder that the animal has received all its shots, but it’s better to stay cautious and take them to a local vet office within the first two weeks of ownership.
Along with vaccines, puppies and kittens need to be examined for internal and external parasites. If the plan is to have a new pet by Christmas, Nelson said families should get in touch with their vet now to make an appointment, because offices are booked out for weeks.
Like Crips, Nelson believes lifestyle compatibility is an important point to consider in the pet selection process, especially if it’s being gifted to children. She recommends that families do plenty of research on breed options to get an early sense of what their characteristics and care requirements might be.
“If the dog is going to be home alone, a high energy dog may not be best,” Nelson said. “If the children are young, owners need to consider that a puppy may be too rough with them in the early stages.”
There is no better or worse time of year to bring a pet into the family, but Nelson said winter could make the transition less enjoyable. It’s certainly not a make or break, but something people should keep in mind.
Kittens don’t require daily walks, or outdoor trips to the bathroom, so if that’s the family’s pet of choice, the season may not make a difference. Puppies, however, are the complete opposite. Nelson said they’ll need to be let outside several times per day, even in the middle of the night, and owners will have to brave the cold. Additionally, if the family is without a fenced-in yard, the puppy will have to be led around on a leash, increasing the time spent outdoors.
Whether people are taking on a new pet themselves this Christmas, or plan to gift one to someone else, Nelson said it’s no easy feat. Regardless of species, age or breed, animals are time-consuming and costly, so don’t skimp on the details.
“Overall, a new pet is always a ton of fun and a great surprise,” Nelson said. “But owners should consult their veterinarian if they have questions regarding their new family member.”
