CADILLAC — Talk of a pandemic-related surge in “pet regret” has been moving through the grape vine, but some shelters, like the Missaukee Humane Society (MHS), have been experiencing the opposite.
Pet regret is a phrase used to describe a situation where an owner regrets adopting an animal and surrenders it to a shelter or pet adoption center.
This can happen when someone chooses to adopt, but then realizes the pet might not fit into their life after all. In other cases, a pet may have become violent with an owner and had to be returned as a safety concern.
Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became a common occurrence in several areas.
Media outlets like CBS, The Guardian and the BBC have all reported a rise in pet returns, surmising that once the world went back to business as usual, owners were struggling to care for the pet they adopted during lockdown.
That isn’t the case at the MHS, according to their director Kyle Musselman.
“To be honest, actually, we’re seeing adoptions soar,” he said.
Certain procedures carried out at the MHS, like detailed screening, help to prevent cases of pet returns, in Musselman’s opinion.
“We screen people very carefully here. They have to have an adoption application. We do require a reference from there, and then if they rent, they also need landlord’s permission in writing for the adoption,” he said. “To be honest, we haven’t seen any pet regrets.”
When it comes to other shelters that don’t screen and are finding they have a lot of pet returns, Musselman said it could be beneficial to start the process.
“I’ve been here 18 years, and some days are very, very stressful,” he said. “I think that if they were to screen people a bit more carefully, I think that might help.”
Going against the anecdotal trend of mass adoptions during COVID, business had started to drop during lockdown, Musselman said. By April of this year, the MHS was receiving an overload of calls and applications every day.
There is an abundance of pets at the MHS at the moment, but it’s from a very active kitten season rather than returns.
“Right now we have 130 in the shelter, and in our foster homes currently,” Musselman said. “But we’re still battling kitten season.”
Having an onslaught of pets has given the MHS a taste of what the pet regret experience could be like. From the perspective of someone who works in a shelter every day, Musselman said turning animals away could create an upset between a shelter and its community.
“If you adopt a lot of dogs and cats and don’t screen people, and you’re taking in other animals, then you have animals being brought back, what are you going to do if you turn animals away?” he said. “People don’t look too kindly on that.”
Whether the onslaught of shelter pets are from returns or a kitten boom, Musselman said having a reliable group of foster households is incredibly helpful, and there can never be too many.
“We’re always looking for foster homes, and I cannot stress that enough,” he said. “We always look for more foster homes, because they allow us to help more animals in our area.”
For more information on the MHS and their pet availability, visit www.mhspets.com.
