Pet rescue nonprofit raises funds for 'Pit Stop' spay and neuter vouchers

CADILLAC — Lack of access to spay and neuter procedures can cause canine populations to get out of control, but the Wexford Twilight Bark Network is raising funds to cut costs for local pet owners.
The Wexford Twilight Bark Network is a nonprofit organization focused on connecting community members with spay, neuter and general pet health resources, as well as helping owners locate their lost critters. Megan Shipton is the network’s only staff member, and as a longtime shelter volunteer, she’s witnessed the benefit that widespread spay and neuter availability provides.
With a goal of $2,500 by Dec. 31, Shipton is doing her part to minimize stray and shelter populations by collecting donations for the Wexford County Pit Stop Program, which offers spay and neuter assistance for male and female pit bulls and pit mixes throughout the counties of Manistee, Lake, Osceola and Wexford.
The Pit Stop Program is supported through Manistee-based nonprofit, Save A Buddy Fund. Co-founder Molly Cichy partnered with the Wexford Twilight Bark Network to facilitate fundraising while Shipton undergoes the process of becoming an official 501©(3).
Shipton said she’s always been passionate about serving other local organizations, even before starting her own. But she was drawn to fundraising for Pit Stop, because the number of abandoned and surrendered pit bulls at the Wexford County animal shelter, where she volunteers daily, is disproportionately higher than those of other breeds.
“Population is a huge thing right now,” she said. “I mean, you can walk through our shelter, and 95% of the time it’s pit bulls or pit mixes, and the other thing is that it also helps with their health in the long run.”
Cichy said there’s a general misconception that pit bulls are a vicious breed, or too unmanageable to be a pet, due to their being associated with dogfighting. In reality, she said they’re very lovable, but peoples’ distaste for them has caused a population boom. The purpose of Pit Stop is not to keep pit bulls from being bred, rather its purpose is to put a stop to the abuse they’ve historically received.
Cichy started Save A Buddy in 2014 with her late husband, Mike, and since then, she said the need for their services has grown. However, it’s difficult to equally distribute both time and resources to every county the organization covers. Cichy said she’s grateful for Shipton’s efforts to boost the Save A Buddy Fund Wexford County budget and fill in the fundraising gaps she can’t reach.
So far, Shipton has raised $590 of her $2,500 donation goal, but thanks to a full-fund match provided by an anonymous donor, the amount will be double. If the goal is met, Pit Stop’s Wexford County fund will gain a total of $5,000.
Both Cichy and Shipton are well-connected with other animal-focused businesses and organizations in the Cadillac area, including Wonderland Humane Society, Wexford County Animal Shelter Shares and Meyer Veterinary Clinic, and together, they’ve been able to continue the protection of housed, stray and sheltered animals. But Cichy said it couldn’t happen without the support of the community, monetary or otherwise.
“Every time I encounter anyone in Wexford County, they’re so appreciative of what we do to help,” she said. “And everyone loves a match. Your donation goes twice as far.”
Donations can be made to the Wexford County Pit Stop fund through the Wexford Twilight Bark Network Facebook page and will be accepted until the end of the month.
