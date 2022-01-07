LAKE CITY — Protesters from PETA began holding demonstrations at the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department to express concerns about a local dog breeder.
“We are here demanding that they take action before it’s too late,” Jonathan Horn, one of the protesters with PETA, said.
The group of eight protesters demonstrated inside and outside the Missaukee County Sheriff’s office starting around 12:30 p.m. Protesters held up signs displaying various claims and images while chanting Missaukee County Sheriff Wilbur Yancer’s name.
Yancer said about three weeks ago, the group dropped off files from PETA’s six-week investigation into the breeder.
According to Horn, the photos and videos showed animal cruelty occurring at the dog breeder’s operation. The group alleges the dogs are being kept outside in the cold and are being mutilated by the breeder.
With the evidence in hand, Yancer said the case is under investigation, and the sheriff’s office has submitted it to the prosecutor’s office for review.
“I have to comply with the law,” Yancer said. “I can’t act until he does.”
PETA demonstrators came to the sheriff’s office to demand a meeting with Yancer to discuss the case.
“We need the sheriff’s department and the prosecuting attorney to take action and prevent (the dog breeder) from ever having dogs again,” Horn said.
Due to the number of pending investigations and limited manpower, Yancer said the department is working as quickly as it can to resolve the case.
In the meanwhile, Yancer said the group has been affecting the department’s operation. Due to the number of calls asking about the dogs, 911 calls were being disrupted, Yancer said. The department’s email system has also received thousands of messages, resulting in Yancer having to shut down its email.
Yancer said the department took one of the protesters into custody after she was disrupting people walking into the office and blocking the doors. After refusing to leave, Yancer said the protester was arrested for trespassing.
Though the sheriff’s department does deal with animal cruelty cases, Yancer said they are at a disadvantage due to their limited training and resources.
“Due to Missaukee County not having animal control, the department is at a disadvantage due to the officers not being highly trained to deal with such cases,” Yancer said.
While Horn said the group plans to protest until the department acts, Yancer said he has to follow the law and will act if and when the time comes.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten could not be reached for comment.
