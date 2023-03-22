CADILLAC — Workers were putting the finishing touches on the new Petco building in Haring Township Tuesday in preparation for the store’s grand opening on Friday.
The grand opening will begin at noon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce.
On Saturday, March 25, the day after the grand opening, Petco will be hosting a “Family Fest” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring food, music, games and more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets to join in the fun.
Work on the new store near Home Depot and Harbor Freight started last August.
Petco was founded in 1965 and currently operates more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics.
In tandem with Petco Love — formerly the Petco Foundation — an independent nonprofit organization, the company also works with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country. Through in-store adoption events. Petco has helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.
