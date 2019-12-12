CADILLAC — A pay raise for service members, a PFAS ban, and sanctions for foreign traffickers of the drug fentanyl.
Those are all part of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which is expected to pass both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate as early as this week.
Michigan junior senator, Democrat Gary Peters, spoke to Michigan reporters about the NDAA in a conference call on Tuesday morning.
The bulk of his remarks were dedicated to his work to get the Department of Defense to phase out the use of firefighting foam made out of PFAS chemicals. The provisions made it into the NDAA.
Peters told reporters he thinks one of the reasons Senators agreed to the PFAS phase-out is that other states are realizing they may have more PFAS contamination than they realize; it’s believed that Michigan’s 200+ contaminated sites have been identified because officials in Michigan were looking for the PFAS contamination.
“We know from Oscoda and the former Wurtsmith Air Force bases and other places around Michigan, that the cost of cleaning up this contamination is very high,‘ Peters said. “Certainly the human costs.‘
Preventing further contamination is one of the aims of the provisions Peters worked to secure in the NDAA. The legislation would ban military airports from continuing to use firefighting foam that contains PFAS chemicals. Firefighting foam with PFAS in it is one of the known sources of contamination around military airports, mostly from training exercises.
The legislation calls for the Department of Defense to stop procuring PFAS foam in 2023 and to stop using it in 2024.
Additionally, the legislation would require the DOD to work with the states on a clean-up plan.
“We’re trying to continue to push the DOD to act aggressively, particularly in places like Oscoda, where this has been going on for far too long,‘ Peters said.
Farmers would also get help in dealing with PFAS-contamination caused by the military.
“Folks who have agricultural lands and farmers can be compensated by the US Air Force for the loss of value to their agricultural land as a result of PFAS contamination,‘ Peters explained.
The proposed version of the NDAA includes the threat of sanctions against countries sending fentanyl to the United States.
“Basically it holds China and other countries accountable for their commitment to crack down on the producers and traffickers of fentanyl in their country,‘ Peters said.
The NDAA, if Congress approves the version passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee, would give service members a 3.1% raise in pay and will end the so-called “widow’s tax,‘ which affects surviving spouses who are eligible for two different survivor benefit programs, militarytimes.com reported.
