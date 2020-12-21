CADILLAC — Demolition work recently began on an old home within Cadillac’s historic district.
The structure, located at 223 Cass St., was purchased by Peterson Funeral Home in 2011. According to Realtor.com, the three-story, four-bedroom home was built in 1891.
Funeral Director Megan Meyering-Brinks said the structure had a plethora of issues, including a number of critical structural deficiencies that would have been very costly to repair or upgrade.
Meyering-Brinks said they decided to raze the structure and pave the area to serve as an additional parking space for people who come to Peterson Funeral Home, particularly during funeral visitations and services.
“It gets pretty tight when our parking gets full,‘ Meyering-Brinks said of their current parking lot, which is located adjacent to their main office, which are just a few houses away from the 223 address. “We used to use other parking spots nearby but those are now being used by the high-rise (Cadillac Lofts) and other businesses and we can’t infringe on them. We needed to expand our parking.‘
Demolition work on the building at 223 Cass St. began recently but Meyering-Brinks said there was a lengthy process beforehand of salvaging anything with historical value from the home.
Meyering-Brinks said they worked with the Wexford County Historical Society, area builders, and individuals, who went through the home over the course of several months to rescue anything of value inside, from doors, flooring, and trim to fireplaces and hinges.
She said they also had a team of specialists come in to remove any asbestos in the building before demolition work began to ensure there wouldn’t be any health risks for people in the neighborhood.
Meyering-Brinks said they’ll finish demolishing the building and clearing the area of debris as promptly as possible but she’s unsure when the area will be paved and ready for vehicle parking.
She said much of that schedule depends on weather conditions and obtaining the required permits from the city.
“We’ll plug away at it but we don’t have a specific timeline yet,‘ Meyering-Brinks said.
