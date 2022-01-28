CADILLAC — Not much more detail is known Thursday after a Cadillac High School student was injured and taken to a Grand Rapids area hospital for injuries sustained in a fight the day before.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins confirmed he filed a petition with the probate court seeking a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm but less than murder against the Cadillac High School student involved in the fight.
Wiggins said he watched videos of the incident and from those determined to seek the charge. He also said, at this point, the proceedings likely will remain in the probate court venue, but that could change.
As for the videos he watched, Wiggins said they were posted to social media platforms and obtained during the investigation into the incident. Although he didn’t give much detail, Wiggins said it was his understanding the victim in this incident could be released from a Grand Rapids area hospital in the next couple of days.
He said due to the case involving medical injuries, a victim’s right to privacy and the case involving a juvenile victim and juvenile defendant, the information his office will provide, in this case, will be limited.
“It’s the way the law works. A minor’s records are not public and even though a lot of people know who the victim and the defendant are, we can’t get into some of the details,” he said. “If we put out too much information, it could be argued I’m tainting potential jurors or trying the case in the media. There is very little, pursuant to court rules, we can release.”
Cadillac Police Deputy Chief Eric Eller said the department is still investigating the incident. He also said he was not aware of the victim’s condition on Thursday. He also would not say what the students were fighting about because it is an open investigation.
He also said the investigators have other interviews they need to complete and he didn’t know the timeframe for those to be completed.
On Wednesday, the district released a statement from Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
The statement indicated a fight at the high school Wednesday morning resulted in one student being injured and taken to the hospital. It also stated another student could face a charge related to the fight.
The fight happened right before first hour Wednesday in a high school bathroom. Brown said high school staff responded immediately to the fight and one student was injured during the incident. She also said the injured student was taken from the high school to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for assessment.
Brown said Thursday she continues to be in contact with the victim’s family and is keeping the family and the student in her thoughts and prayers. She also said the district continues cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation. She, however, had no further comment regarding the incident or the injured student’s condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.