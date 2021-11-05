CADILLAC — Three years ago, the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus.
The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, commonly known as PFAS.
During quarterly testing, Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox said levels were below the state threshold for elevated levels for each of the seven PFAS chemicals.
That, however, changed last month.
Cox said it was found on Oct. 22 that one of the seven PFAS chemicals, Perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA, was found at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter. The state threshold for maximum contaminant level is 6 ng/L. A nanogram is a derived metric measurement unit of mass. The nanogram is equal to one billionth of a gram.
He also said except for the well-used at the CTC, the other two wells on the campus — used by the special services and business office and the agro-science and heavy equipment building — didn’t even have trace amounts of PFAS found.
Courtney Carignan is an assistant professor of food science and human nutrition at Michigan State University.
She is also an exposure scientist and environmental epidemiologist whose research helps protect reproductive and child health by investigating exposure to contaminants in food, water, consumer and personal care products.
She conducts biomonitoring and health studies for a wide range of populations, including preconception and birth cohorts, as well as communities exposed to contaminated drinking water. Her research has contributed to public health interventions aimed at reducing exposures to flame retardants, PFAS and arsenic.
She also was part of the $1.96 million EPA grant to help state and local agencies reduce exposure to harmful chemicals in communities across the nation. In particular, she studied the extent in which PFAS accumulate in locally harvested foods like vegetables, fish and eggs, and more broadly, the relative contribution of drinking water and local foods to PFAS exposure in impacted communities
When it comes to the elevated levels of PFNA at the CTC, Carignan said it is a chronic exposure concern but not an acute hazard. That means that drinking the water every day over time will raise the levels in your body and could harm your health, according to Carignan.
She also said like other PFAS, such as PFOA and PFOS, PFNA has been shown to have adverse effects on the immune system. She also said she would not feel comfortable continuing to drink the water or allowing her child to do so.
With that in mind, Carignan said parents should provide their children with clean water to drink at school. That means making sure it is truly free of contamination, as she believes bottled water is not currently regulated for PFAS.
“Reverse osmosis works well to remove PFAS, so can be useful labeling to look for,” she said. “Levels are relatively low compared to concentrations I’ve seen in the hundreds or even thousands of ppt for some other communities. However, any PFAS contamination in drinking water is concerning.”
Since the elevated level was detected, Cox said a letter was sent home with CTC students, penned by Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling. A public notice was placed on the entrances of the CTC is working to find a solution with the aid of the District Health Department No. 10 and other state agencies.
On the public notice, dated Oct. 25, it states that there is not a need to use an alternative water supply such as bottled water. It also states there is not an immediate risk and if there had been immediate notification would have occurred. It also stated that if a person has specific health concerns, they should consult their doctor.
At the same time, the public notice states the State Of Michigan set drinking water standards for PFAS and has determined that the presence above the established maximum contaminant level could pose a long-term health concern. It also stated some people who drink water containing PFAS above the maximum contaminant level over many years could experience health effects.
Currently, there are no federal drinking water standards for any PFAS chemicals. This means that public water supplies do not have to test or treat their water for PFAS under federal law. The EPA has issued a non-enforceable guideline for two of the most common PFAS chemicals, Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid or PFOS and Perfluorooctanoic Acid or PFOA. Some states including Michigan have issued health guidelines that are stricter than the EPA guideline, and some states have proposed or established enforceable standards.
Rigling said the CTC was notified about the elevated level last week by the health department. It was at that time, the CTC needed to post its public notice as well as start looking at options to start correcting the problem.
Rigling also said all the potable water sources, i.e. drinking fountains, at the CTC are currently filtered and bottled water also is available at the student store.
“We know it is there and we will work to take care of it,” Rigling said.
Cox said there are multiple options available to address the issue, including placing a filtration system on the well where the PFAS was detected and digging deeper in the existing well where the contamination is detected to see if they can move past it and into a different aquifer. He also said a new well could be drilled, one of the other wells with zero contamination could be tapped into to supply water to the CTC building or the campus could hook into the Haring Township Water System.
All have their pros and cons and cost, and the CTC is in the process of weighing all of those before deciding on what to do.
District Health Department No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes said the health department is aware of the elevated levels of PFNA and continues to participate in a support role to assist the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in the investigation efforts at the CTC.
“EGLE and MDHHS are the lead agencies responsible for this investigation, and when mitigation measures are determined at the state level, we assist if needed,” he said.
District Health Department No. 10 Environmental Health Director Tom Reichard the investigation by EGLE into the elevated levels is just getting started and not a lot of answers are currently known, including the source of the PFNA.
Of the options that could be utilized to address the issue, Carignan said using one of the other wells with zero contamination to supply water to the CTC building or hooking into the Haring Township Water System both sound like good options.
She said there are other factors to consider, including if or how fast the other wells may draw contamination from the groundwater plume when the CTC well is stopped being used and use of the clean well increases. It also would need to be determined if that clean well can meet the demand of the CTC. If it cannot, Carignan said she believes it could start drawing sediment.
All of these questions are something a hydrogeologist should address, according to Carignan. She also said one thing to be cautious of is that changing water supplies can corrode lead from water mains if there are pH differences, which is what happened in Flint.
Finally, Carignan said fact sheets and tools to support PFAS impacted communities are available online through the PFAS-Exchange.
PFAS are a class of water-, heat- and oil-resistant chemicals. There are currently more than 4,700 different PFAS chemicals on the global market, making them among the most ubiquitous synthetic chemicals in the world.
They are found in a wide range of consumer products including stain-resistant carpets and upholstery, waterproof clothing, floor waxes, nonstick cookware, greaseproof food packaging and even some dental floss. They are also found in certain firefighting foams that are commonly used at military bases, airports and other fire training areas.
Potential sources of PFAS into the environment include firefighting foams, industrial discharges, wastewater from homes and businesses, landfills and land disposal of sewage sludge.
Calls were made to EGLE, but were not immediately returned.
