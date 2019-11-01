PFAS standards changing

CADILLAC — There's PFAS in the drinking water at the CTC.
Not much, and not so much that the EPA would tell you to worry.
Still, Wexford-Missaukee ISD Superintendent David Cox wants to be prepared.
Monday, he brought health department officials to the CTC campus for a discussion with himself, CTC Director Tim Rigling and the Cadillac News about PFAS and next steps.
"I want to just get ahead of it," Cox said.
The CTC wasn't required to have its water tested for PFAS in 2018, when most Michigan municipalities and school with their own wells were tested. But when the opportunity came up for the CTC to be tested this year, Cox took it.
Test results showed that there's some PFAS in the CTC's drinking water. EPA guidelines, which all for a heald advisory at 70 parts per trillion (ppt) of PFOA and PFOS, the two most common PFAS chemicals.
But the EPA's standard has been criticized, with some scientists and doctors suggested lower PFAS limits in drinking water will keep people healthier.
Now Governor Gretchen Whitmer's science advisory team, through the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team Science Advisory Workgroup, has issued recommendations to set lower limits on how much PFAS can be in drinking water.
The rules are under review (see sidebar) but if adopted, the CTC could be swept up in the regulation.
That's because one PFAS chemical, PFNA, exceeds the recommendation.
But what the ISD could do about it isn't clear.
In part, that's because nobody knows the source of the contamination. Is it pollution in the groundwater, pulled up from the wells? The CTC could dig another well, if that's where the problem is.
Is it coming from old pipes in the building that may have been treated with PFAS chemicals? They could get new pipes or a filtration system.
It's worth noting just how little PFAS 9 ppt is, according to District Health Department No. 10 Environmental Health Director, Tom Reichard.
"When we're dealing with parts per trillion, those numbers are miniscule," Reichard said, comparing it to a grain of sand in a swimming pool. Test results can and do vary over time.
"The one who's going to have the final say on it is the state," Reichard said.
DRAFT RULE CHANGES
There are thousands of PFAS chemicals.
Until now, only PFOA and PFOS have been specifically named in guidelines addressing PFAS in Michigan's drinking water. But Governor Gretchen Whitmer's proposed more stringent regulations names a few more specific chemicals, establishing limits far lower than the EPA's recommended 70 ppt advisory level for PFOA and PFOS.
The proposed rule changes are below.
Specific PFAS Drinking Water MCL
PFNA 6 ng/L (ppt)
PFOA 8 ng/L (ppt)
PFHxA 400,000 ng/L (ppt)
PFOS 16 ng/L (ppt)
PFHxS 51 ng/L (ppt)
PFBS 420 ng/L (ppt)
GenX 370 ng/L (ppt)
When the state started posting PFAS testing results to the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team website, the results showed only two columns; one for PFOS and PFOA combined (the two most common PFAS chemicals) and the other for all other PFAS chemicals added together.
But lab reports have a more specific breakdown, showing some of the PFAS chemicals that can be identified via testing.
The Cadillac News aquired these lab reports from EGLE to identify whether the governor's proposed rule change would impact local communities and schools.
Only the CTC and the Wexford-Missaukee ISD admin building had a result that might trigger action, if the rules are adopted (the CTC was found to have 9 ppt of PFNA compared to the governor's recommended limit of 6 ppt).
Evart
20 ppt of PFBS then 34 ppt in 2019 and 30 ppt later in 2019.
4 ppt of PFBS
2 ppt of PFOA
34 of PFBS in 2019 testing but ND for the other two
Haring
3 ppt of PFHxS Perfluorohexane Sulfonic Acid
3 ppt of PFOA
3 ppt of PFOS
Baker College
8 ppt of PFHxA and 12 ppt in 2019 then 8 later in 2019
3 ppt of PFHpA and 3 ppt in 2019 then 2 later in 2019
5 ppt of PFOA and 5 ppt in 2019 then 3 later in 2019
Wexford-Missaukee Admin Services
Location 1
2ppt of PFHxA
2 ppt of PFHxS
Location 2
3 ppt of PFBS
12 ppt of PFHxA
3 ppt of PFHpA
5 ppt of PFOA
14 ppt of PFNA
7 ppt of PFOS
CTC
4 ppt of PFBS
10 ppt of PFHxA
3 ppt of PFHpA
3 ppt of PFOA
9 ppt of PFNA
4 ppt of PFOS
