CADILLAC — Audrey Wood has been trying to figure out what to do for the past year regarding her family's drinking water and it doesn't appear that answer is coming any time soon.
Last year, Wood's home was one of the homes with a well that showed elevated levels of PFAS chemicals. Wood, her husband and their children live in the residential area near the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center. After those elevated PFAS levels were detected, a filtration system was installed.
Once news started coming out late last year about elevated levels of the PFAS chemicals at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center, she had elevated interest in the cause and if her home and family were in danger. With her husband Tyler Bassett and their four children, including an infant, all living at the John R Road home, to say she is worried and frustrated would be an understatement.
That frustration continues.
"It's hard not to laugh at it. It's that frustrating. I know bigger issues are going on in the world and it is not a priority, but it is my home," she said.
Wood said she knows there is not going to be a quick solution, but even with the filter, she has apprehension about using the water in her home. While that is true, her options are limited, so she continues to use filtered water and hopes for the best. She also said she wants more communication from the state and the township.
"They could do a standard letter saying they haven't forgotten about us. To let us know it is not being completely ignored," she said.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin said Haring Township has submitted an Intent to Apply form for Drinking Water State Revolving Fund funding to extend the water main to serve the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center. She also said the form the township submitted is a high-level expression of interest and the first step in the application process.
"The community will need to submit a detailed project plan for an eligible project by the deadline next summer to get their project ranked. MDHHS intends to resample residential wells in the area of the Wexford-Missaukee CTC site this month," she said.
In October 2021, the CTC was alerted to a test result showing one of the PFAS chemicals had elevated levels in one of its wells.
Another quarterly test was performed late last year and it showed Perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA was 5 nanograms per liter. That reading is below the state threshold for a maximum contaminant level of 6 ng/L. Previously, PFNA was found at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in the CTC well.
Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling said the CTC just completed its most recent quarterly sampling and the levels for the different types of PFAS were below the maximum level as defined by the state at all three ISD buildings. What that means is the CTC has gone a year below the state threshold since the CTC was put on notice.
"That is good news for us. We were put on that notice and we were told to do a whole bunch of things. We are going to continue to do what we are doing and monitoring," he said. "They would like us to be at 0 but we are in good shape."
He said the CTC has continued to offer bottled water and filtered drinking fountains. They also started filtering the kitchen areas including the ice machines and water that is served through the 13th Street Café.
When it comes to a source of the PFAS, Rigling said there hasn't been much discussion about that. Last spring, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy spokesperson Scott Dean said nothing definitive has been determined concerning a source for the PFAS. The Cadillac News reached out to Dean for this report but he did not respond.
Three years ago, the CTC started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus. The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and PFAS.
During quarterly testing, levels were below the state threshold for elevated levels for each of the seven PFAS chemicals until October’s testing results showed elevated levels of PFNA.
Although the CTC’s well previously showed elevated levels of PFNA, the other two wells on the campus — used by the special services and business office and the agro-science and heavy equipment building — didn’t even have trace amounts of PFAS found.
Currently, there are no federal drinking water standards for any PFAS chemicals. This means that public water supplies do not have to test or treat their water for PFAS under federal law. The Environmental Protection Agency has issued a non-enforceable guideline for two of the most common PFAS chemicals, PFOS and Perfluorooctanoic Acid or PFOA. Some states, including Michigan, have issued health guidelines that are stricter than the EPA guidelines, and some states have proposed or established enforceable standards.
During the summer, the EPA issued a new advisory on PFAS chemicals which lowers the level they consider potentially harmful to humans. The updated levels are lower than those reported in local areas of concern like Haring Township.
Because the advisory is not enforceable, the adoption of these action levels is not required, but the EPA is planning to release a proposed National Drinking Water Regulation. If adopted, this would require every state to implement a treatment system for its drinking water to achieve the minimum reporting level.
Currently, the state of Michigan's PFAS action level is 16 ppt for PFOA and 8 ppt for PFOS. Before the update, the EPA's 2016 health advisory for PFAS chemicals was set at 70 ppt for both PFOA and PFOS. Now, those numbers have been revised to 0.004 ppt for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.