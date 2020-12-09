WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators Tuesday released their first scientific evaluation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed it offers strong protection, setting the stage for the government to green-light the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history.
The analysis by Food and Drug Administration scientists comes ahead of a Thursday meeting where the FDA’s independent advisers will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend vaccinating millions of Americans. A final FDA decision and the first shots could follow within just days.
They are among a whirlwind of developments that are expected to make multiple vaccines available by early next year, in the U.S. and beyond.
Local health providers are preparing for the vaccines, but there are still a lot of unknowns.
Chiefly, where and when doses will be available.
"Assuming that those get approved, the CDC in conjunction with the state will be distributing the vaccines to various entities," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief of medicine for Munson Healthcare. "And then we will receive what we receive. But what we don't have is when or how many doses—or of which vaccines."
Pfizer's vaccine must be stored at very low temperatures.
"Eight of the nine Munson Healthcare-affiliated hospitals have freezers installed," Dr. Nefcy said. "The health departments likewise did the same, so we absolutely have the capacity to receive and store that vaccine."
Last week, State Senator Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington) sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, advocating for the equitable distribution of the vaccine.
VanderWall and other legislators asked about vaccine distribution in rural areas.
National Grange, a rural and agricultural advocacy organization, has also been expressing concern about vaccine distribution in rural areas.
'The question of how rural communities will fare in obtaining any future COVID-19 vaccine is becoming steadily more pressing as we are learning more of potential distribution and storage challenges," noted National Grange President Betsy Huber in a letter to the FDA. "Many communities do not currently have the infrastructure necessary to maintain and store these vaccine candidates and do not have the ability to put the necessary resources into place in the immediate future. This could lead to a near-complete lack of vaccination coverage in some large swaths of the country."
Dr. Nefcy said Munson has been advocating for rural vaccine distribution since the pandemic began.
"There has been quite a bit of work on that, and as sort of the rural health system for the state of Michigan, (Munson) have likewise been advocating very strongly," Dr. Nefcy said.
Britain on Tuesday began vaccinations with the shot made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. The FDA later this month will consider one developed by Moderna. Also Tuesday, a medical journal published early data suggesting a third shot, AstraZeneca’s, also protects people, though not as much as the U.S. frontrunners.
The vaccines emerged from an all-out worldwide race and are reaching the market less than a year after the virus was even identified — a remarkable scientific achievement that shaved years off the usual process.
The encouraging developments come as the coronavirus continues surging across much of the world. The scourge has claimed more than 1.5 million lives, including over 284,000 in the U.S., the highest toll of any country.
FDA scientists reanalyzed data from Pfizer’s huge, still-unfinished study and found that so far, the vaccine appears safe and more than 90% effective across patients of different ages, races and underlying health conditions. The FDA specifically confirmed it works well in older people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus.
Thursday’s public meeting will be closely watched by health authorities around the world and is considered key to bolstering confidence in the shots amid skepticism about vaccine safety among many Americans.
“We want people to see this discussion, to see the issues that are brought up, and have a vigorous discussion of the data elements by the outside experts,‘ FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in an interview. “That will be an important part of showing what goes into our decision making.‘
The FDA is expected to follow its committee’s advice, and first in line once vaccinations begin would be health care workers and nursing home residents.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla declined to predict how quickly FDA might issue a decision.
“They need to take as much time as they need to feel comfortable. It’s very important for the trust of the vaccine from the people,‘ he said.
