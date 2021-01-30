Pharmacies preparing to administer COVID vaccine

CADILLAC — Earlier in the month, Meijer pharmacies announced a partnership with the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines and recently another partnership was announced with SpartanNash.
SpartanNash announced that it too has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with state programs to offer the vaccine following the nationwide rollout plan. The vaccine will be administered at no cost to patients and will be available at each of SpartanNash’s 88 company-owned pharmacies, including Family Fare, which has a store located in Cadillac.
Customers can sign up for notification when the vaccine is available at their nearest SpartanNash pharmacy at shopfamilyfare.com/covid19vaccine.
“With multiple COVID-19 vaccinations approved and ready for broad distribution in the coming months, SpartanNash and our family of retail pharmacies are here for our store guests, and we are committed to providing them with a safe, clean environment to receive this important vaccine,‘ EVP and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Lori Raya said.
Earlier in January, it was announced Meijer was chosen by the State of Michigan as an initial pharmacy partner to help administer the vaccines. Meijer has 120 pharmacies throughout the State of Michigan, including Cadillac. Meijer was scheduled to administer the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a limited number of stores in Wayne County to patients 65 and older beginning the week of Jan. 18.
As more doses become available, Meijer will expand COVID-19 vaccine administration to include more stores throughout the state. Those who wish to register for the vaccine need to text COVID to the number 75049 and they will receive a link to register. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com to register.
District Health Department No. 10 spokeswoman Jeannine Taylor said she currently has not been brief on the timeframe on when these two Cadillac-area locations would be administering the vaccine. She added that the health department recently was notified the state is working on establishing these types of contracts with pharmacies.
With more options to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting lists starting to become a reality, Taylor said she understands why a person would want to. While understandable, Taylor also said people need to be conscious and considerate if they get notification about getting a vaccine.
"If you do get on multiple waiting lists and you get an appointment or notified of an appointment, contact the other places you are on waiting lists with and ask to be taken off," she said.
Taylor also said the health department offers online and hotline options for a person to get on its waiting list, but to sign up for the vaccine on both would only get a person on the same list twice. Like everything connected with the vaccine, patience is still needed when trying to get the shot.
"Right now, hospitals and health departments are the only ones with the vaccines, but soon that will change," she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
