Pharmacies relying on web registration for COVID-19 vaccine

CADILLAC — There are half-a-dozen ways Cadillac residents can get scheduled for their COVID-19 vaccine, but it's not centralized.
If you want to get vaccinated as soon as possible, you'll be logging on to a lot of websites or making a lot of phone calls.
With the state of Michigan opening up vaccination to all Michiganders on April 5 and adults with health conditions starting March 22, some vaccine providers have already begun scheduling people who will be eligible under the state's new guidelines.
While the website vaccinefinder.org lists several pharmacies or health care providers in the Cadillac News coverage area as having vaccine, the data is not always up-to-date or complete.
For example, it doesn't list Walgreen's as having the vaccine (neither Walgreen's nor vaccinefinder.org responded to requests for comment) and it says another local pharmacy does have the vaccine, when, in fact, it's never been stocked.
Walgreens, however, has been scheduling vaccine appointments in Cadillac, despite not appearing on the VaccineFinder website; meanwhile, the local Walmart does appear on VaccineFinder, even though Walmart's website and answering service say the vaccine isn't available in Cadillac yet.
It can be difficult to know how much vaccine is available in the community week-to-week.
"Vaccine providers can choose whether or not to be included on the VaccineFinder website and pharmacies also determine how to announce their ability to provide vaccinations," said Lynn Sutfin, public information officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
It's the feds that decide how much vaccine is distributed to pharmacies; the state doesn't allocate vaccine to pharmacies.
"The amount of vaccine the pharmacies included in the retail pharmacy program receive is determined by the federal government. It does not come out of the allotment the state receives," Sutin said.
The local health department doesn't get an update on how much vaccine is coming to the local pharmacies.
"We typically do not receive information from local pharmacies on their COVID-19 vaccine plans," said Jeannine Taylor, spokesperson for District Health Department No. 10.
The health department might hear about vaccine availability at area pharmacies after-the-fact.
"We often hear that people were able to get their vaccines from pharmacies, so they want to be removed from our waiting list," Taylor said.
It makes things a lot easier on the health department when people do ask to be taken off the waiting list or cancel their appointment if they receive the vaccine elsewhere.
Because the vaccines need to be used soon after the bottles are opened, when people don't show up for their appointments, it can mean the health department has to scramble to get people to clinics before the vaccine expires.
For smaller, locally-owned pharmacies, it's still hard to get vaccine supplied.
"It seems kind of random, honestly," said Andrew Lundahl, Pharm.D, who works as a pharmacist for Cadillac Family Pharmacy as well as pharmacies in Houghton Lake and Mount Pleasant. Lundahl had hoped to receive a shipment recently but it didn't end up happening, though the local pharmacies are signed up with an intermediary that handles vaccine acquisition for them and are trying to obtain the vaccine.
Lundahl expected that smaller pharmacies like the ones for which he works will start receiving vaccines later in March.
"As more vaccine supply is available, more certified vaccinators are coming online to get people vaccinated," Taylor said. "The important thing is that there are now multiple places people can go to receive their vaccine."
In the meantime, the big pharmacy chains (like Walmart, Meijer, Walgreens and Rite Aid) do have vaccines, though exactly how much is constantly in a state of flux as vaccine is shipped and scheduled and administered.
A Rite Aid spokesperson told the Cadillac News that the pharmacy chain isn't issuing lists of which pharmacies have vaccines.
Instead, it's up to individuals to visit Rite Aid's covid vaccine scheduler, the spokesperson said.
All of the corporate pharmacy websites have some sort of screening tool, where you attest to your eligibility based on age, occupation or health condition.
Scheduling Information
Rite Aid
https://www.riteaid.com/covid-vaccine-apt
Per the website, in Michigan "Rite Aid is currently authorized to vaccinate the following groups:
Ages 65+; Individuals with high-risk conditions (50+); Pre-K – 12th grade educators and staff; Childcare workers; Healthcare workers; Long-term care facility residents and staff; Pharmacy staff; Family Childcare Providers; Head Start and Early Head Start."
Walgreen's
https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
The website said on March 18 that appointments were unavailable; anecdotally, people have reported being able to get scheduled when visiting the website late at night or early in the morning.
Meijer
Meijer's online registration tool is a registration tool, not a scheduler. "After registration, we will reach out to schedule an appointment as soon as we have a dose available for you," the website states.
Walmart
https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
You'll need a Walmart.com account to register online, though appointments are not available in the area as of March 18.
