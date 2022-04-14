CADILLAC — The first time he tried to retire, Jerry Hoekwater lasted about two weeks before he was back at it again.
If it was solely up to him, the spry 83-year-old admitted he would probably continue working as long as he could.
But it isn’t only up to him.
“My wife would be very unkind to me if I went back to work again,” Hoekwater laughed. “We decided it was time to spend more time together. I figure I’ve put my time in.”
Recently, Hoekwater made the decision to retire permanently after more than 60 years serving the community as a pharmacist, with the final years of his career spent at Cadillac Family Pharmacy.
When he was in high school, Hoekwater was introduced to the idea of becoming a pharmacist by a guidance counselor, who noticed his high mathematics scores in aptitude tests and thought he would perform well in that occupation.
Hoekwater took the counselor’s advice and enrolled in one of the last four-year pharmacy programs at Ferris State University; after that, the university increased the program length to eight years.
As part of the program, Hoekwater had to apprentice under a practicing pharmacist, so in 1958, Hoekwater began working for Stan Stephan, who owned and operated Stephan’s Drug Store in Cadillac. While attending FSU, Hoekwater worked at Stephan’s on weekends and during the summer months when school wasn’t in session.
“It was a family store,” Hoekwater said. “He knew everybody in town. A lot of great personal contact with people. I learned a lot there.”
Hoekwater said Stephan approached his business in a “progressive and aggressive” manner, always keeping an eye out for the latest and greatest ways to improve the store’s marketing, advertising and customer service. He said they would take trips to Walgreens in Chicago every couple of years for professional development.
After graduation in 1961, Stephan hired Hoekwater full-time, and he worked in Cadillac for 22 years.
Eventually, Hoekwater sought a new challenge and asked to manage his own Stephan’s Drug Store at the south end of Lake City, which he did for about 16 years, until Stan’s son, Mike, decided to downsize the business and close that location down.
“I was without a job for the first time in my life,” said Hoekwater, who didn’t have to wait long for another opportunity to present itself.
He was unemployed for about 10 days when he was asked to run the pharmacy inside Foster’s Super Market in Lake City. Foster’s even offered to put Hoekwater’s name on the pharmacy, even though he had no ownership interest in the business.
Hoekwater took the job and for the next nine years, ran Jerry’s Pharmacy in Lake City.
After nearly 50 years on the job, Hoekwater decided to retire for the first time ... the itch to return to the pharmacy was overwhelming, however, and within a couple of weeks, he began working on a contract basis.
For the next 10 years, Hoekwater worked for busy mom-and-pop pharmacies throughout the region, including in Manton, Mesick, Buckley, Prudenville, Harrison, Mount Pleasant and Clare.
Hoekwater said he basically acted as a “relief pharmacist,” giving the full-time pharmacists at these locations a chance to take some time off.
While he enjoyed the work, Hoekwater said the strain of driving constantly eventually got to him, and he decided to spend the remaining few years of his career where it began, at Stephan’s Drug Store — now Cadillac Family Pharmacy.
Cadillac Family Pharmacy employee Tom Harrison has known Hoekwater since the 1980s, when he interned there in his early 20s.
“He’s always been very honest and cognizant of customer needs,” Harrison said. “Also very knowledgeable. It seemed like he was always willing to go the extra mile to make sure a customer was able to get their medication, or that their insurance went through, things like that. Sometimes he would get in a little over his head (trying to help customers).”
Harrison added that no job was beneath Hoekwater, who never shied away from doing menial labor and chores around the pharmacy, such as picking up coffee at the store, or installing new motion sensor lights.
Over the years, Hoekwater marvels at how much things have changed in the pharmacy industry, particularly relating to electronics and technology.
For example, Hoekwater used to create medication labels with a manual typewriter, and calculate costs using a slide rule. When computers and pocket calculators came along, Hoekwater said it saved pharmacists a lot of time.
When personal computers were just starting to be used for business applications, Hoekwater remembers ordering one for Stephan’s and programming it with a cost calculation formula that he developed. For years afterward, Stephan’s used the system pioneered by Hoekwater.
Another big change over the years has been in cost of medications: he used to be able to sell a bottle of insulin for $1.95; today, due to inflation and the improved efficiency of the medications, some insulin brands cost several hundred dollars for those who don’t have insurance.
While Hoekwater was extremely dedicated to his work, he also had a hobby — officiating high school football and basketball games for 45 years.
“After both my knees were scoped, I had to give that up,” Hoekwater said. “But I had a great time being part of the game.”
Through it all, Hoekwater and his wife, Karlene, built a family together, raising two children — a boy and a girl.
“I’ve enjoyed all that I’ve done professionally,” Hoekwater said. “And I greatly appreciate my wife and everything she gave up for me. She was very tolerant of the little boy games I played during my work life.”
Assuming the worst of the pandemic is over, Hoekwater said he’s looking forward to traveling with his wife in his retirement years.
