CADILLAC — Everybody's situation is unique.
But there is little room to consider the nuances of every individual's circumstances in the middle of a pandemic.
So indicated Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of District Health Department No. 10, during a Munson Healthcare-organized press conference Tuesday regarding COVID-19 and the roll-out of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Dr. Morse was responding to a Cadillac News question about whether there are routes for people to become vaccinated if they feel their personal situation puts them at higher risk than their job classification, age or health status may suggest.
"For the fairness and ethical distribution of vaccines we really need to follow the book as much as possible, just because we need to get the vaccine out into people," Dr. Morse said. "Certainly we may have one person or people that that may argue that their situation is different than someone else. But if we bend in one area we're gonna have to bend in another, and another, and another and, again, we'll spend our whole day deliberating each individual situation rather than giving out vaccine."
Public health committees have spent considerable time already determining which groups of people should be vaccinated when.
The distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is in the earliest phase. There are several phases, labeled as 1A through 1C followed by phase 2, the general population. But within the phases, there are subgroups with higher or lower priority.
And though you shouldn't expect to be an exception to the rule, the phases have been tweaked immediately before and during the vaccine roll-out.
Phase 1C for example has recently been expanded, noted Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief of medicine for Munson Healthcare.
Adults 75 and older are in Phase 1B, while Phase 1C is adults 65 and older; adults with underlying medical conditions; and essential workers not included in Phase 1A or 1B, such as transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information and technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety and public health), according to a Dr. Nefcy slide during the press conference.
Phase 1A (the current phase) is healthcare workers and long-term care residents, with certain healthcare workers receiving priority for the very first doses, as shipments are ongoing. Phase 1B, in addition to covering those who are 75 and older, is for essential workers who can't socially distance.
As of Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, Munson Healthcare had administered 389 doses at Cadillac Hospital, with another shipment of the Pfizer vaccine expected later in the day. Across the Munson Healthcare system, 48% of employees or credentialed providers had been vaccinated or had their vaccines scheduled.
Local health departments have also been receiving vaccine shipments, with the health departments vaccinating EMS and other frontline workers and public health staff, as well as making arrangements to vaccinate nursing homes without contracts with a pharmacy chain like Walgreen's.
As of Tuesday morning, District Health Department No. 10 had vaccinated 216 people, with 40 of the doses going to Missaukee County residents and clinics scheduled for later in the day in Wexford and Lake counties, among other counties in the DHD No. 10 jurisdiction.
DHD No. 10 is coordinating with employers to schedule vaccine clinics for people who qualify for vaccination in earlier phases due to their job classification. Each organization is encouraged to visit http://www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine/ to complete the survey.
During Tuesday's press conference, Dr. Nefcy noted that the rate of new COVID-19 cases have shown a marked improvement from last week. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the Munson system has also dropped. It was at 46 on Tuesday morning.
"While that number is significantly higher than the numbers we were seeing in the spring, it is much lower than what we have seen in the past two to four weeks," Dr. Nefcy said.
The COVID-19 dashboard for Munson Healthcare showed there were six COVID-19-positive patients hospitalized on Tuesday in Cadillac, about half what it was last week.
"We are hoping that we will continue to see a downward trend after the Christmas holiday," Dr. Nefcy said.
Health department dashboards on Tuesday showed 12 new cases in Wexford County, six in Missaukee, one in Lake and seven in Osceola. Pandemic totals reached 943 in Wexford County, 727 in Osceola County, 415 in Missaukee County and 288 in Lake County.
Deaths in local counties climbed by one, with one COVID-19 death on Tuesday in Lake County. It was the county's eighth COVID-19 death.
Statewide cases reached 483,922, an 3,414 increase since Monday. Deaths climbed to 12,282, an increase of 193 that included 105 cases identified via vital records review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.